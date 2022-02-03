39°F
Library adds self-checkout kiosk to help patrons feel safe

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
February 2, 2022 - 5:00 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A self-checkout station has been installed at Boulder City Library to help patrons feel safer and limit contact with others. The technology allows them to place all the materials they would like to check out on top of the machine at once instead of scanning items individually.

With the pandemic still a part of everyday life, the Boulder City Library has implemented another way for patrons to access materials safely and confidently by way of its self-service checkout machine.

“Since the library reopened to public browsing, staff at the library have received requests for a self-checkout option,” said Anne Karr, assistant director. “While the pre-COVID community really valued service and a personal touch, the phase we find ourselves in now demands a no-contact option in order to help patrons to feel safe and comfortable visiting the physical library.”

Karr said the machine allows patrons to visit the library, retrieve and check out the items they want without those selections being exposed to another person.

“If citizens so choose, they may obtain their items for checkout and use their library card and PIN number at the self-serve machine,” she added. “It will print a date-due slip. The great thing about this RFID technology is that the entire pile of library material can be placed on the surface and the machine will read the whole selection and check them out at once. Items do not have to be individually scanned. It is quick and easy to use.”

Karr said they had some issues when the machine was first installed, but it is in complete working order now.

“Staff is readily available to help if needed,” she said. “Of course, the service desk is still an option for those who prefer the traditional interaction with library staff. … Curbside is still being administered for whomever would prefer to use that.”

The self-service checkout machine was put in place in August 2020 and was paid for through a Statewide Evolving Needs Grant. The funds were provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act and was administered by the Nevada State Library, Archives and Public Records.

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

For more information on how to use the library’s self-checkout machine, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsECXXF3dtU.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

