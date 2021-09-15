92°F
Let’s pawty: Annual pool event for dogs returns Sept. 25

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
September 15, 2021 - 3:38 pm
 
The annual Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty returns to the municipal pool Saturday, Sept. 25. The event begins at 8:45 a.m. and will have three sessions.

It’s time for local dogs and their owners to “pawty.”

The city’s annual Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty returns to the municipal pool Sept. 25 for it’s end-of-the-season event that invites canines to enjoy some water play and doggone fun.

Three sessions are planned: from 8:45-9:45 a.m., from 9:50-10:50 a.m. and from 10:55-11:55 a.m. There is a $5 fee per dog to participate.

Those interested must register by Sept. 23. No sign-ups will be accepted the day of the event.

Also note, at least one person 16 or older must be present for every two dogs, and all dogs attending must have a current city license and proof of rabies vaccination upon registration.

Pool staff and Boulder City Animal Control personnel will be on location to help monitor pets’ safety, but owners must be responsible for the actions of their animals.

Since the event is outdoors, no face coverings are required, but those attending are asked to be aware of their physical distance from others.

After the event, the aquatics staff will begin preparing the pool for winter swim sessions and activities. It will be closed through Oct. 10 to install the bubble and perform maintenance. It is expected to reopen Oct. 11.

Additionally, the pool will be closed to the public Sept. 24.

The pool is at 861 Avenue B.

For more information, call 702-293-9286.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

