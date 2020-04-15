Lending libraries get personal

Boulder City residents can fulfill their reading needs through several Little Free Libraries in town.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review 635 Avenue D

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review 892 El Camino Way

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review 107 Forest Lane

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review 209 Wyoming St.

Boulder City residents can fulfill their reading needs through several Little Free Libraries in town.

Andrea Dempsey said she started hers in 2014 after seeing a news story about the nationwide book exchange program that allows people to take books to read at no cost and without worry about late fees. She said she asked her husband to make her one for Christmas that year.

“The whole premise is to take a book and leave a book,” she said. “That’s how it’s been going for six years. … It’s a good way to get your read on.

“It takes care of itself, basically,” she added.

Dempsey said her library is half full of books for adults and the other half is children’s books. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, she also has hand sanitizer there for people to use as needed.

She said she plans to put an extension on the lending library so more children’s books can be shared.

Her Little Free Library is at 635 Avenue D.

According to the organization’s website, there are other Little Free Libraries located in Boulder City at 209 Wyoming St. and 107 Forest Lane.

There also other lending libraries in town not affiliated with the group.

Residents Danny and Zoe Cox, 892 El Camino Way, recently built and opened their own lending library.

“We’re getting back to old-school reading,” said Danny Cox.

Zoe Cox said she and Danny had been doing projects since they’ve both been at home more, and she recently saw a social media post about the other free libraries in the area, so they decided to finish theirs.

“People have been dropping off books. … They filled it up in two days,” she said.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.