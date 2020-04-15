76°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Lending libraries get personal

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
April 15, 2020 - 3:10 pm
 

Boulder City residents can fulfill their reading needs through several Little Free Libraries in town.

Andrea Dempsey said she started hers in 2014 after seeing a news story about the nationwide book exchange program that allows people to take books to read at no cost and without worry about late fees. She said she asked her husband to make her one for Christmas that year.

“The whole premise is to take a book and leave a book,” she said. “That’s how it’s been going for six years. … It’s a good way to get your read on.

“It takes care of itself, basically,” she added.

Dempsey said her library is half full of books for adults and the other half is children’s books. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, she also has hand sanitizer there for people to use as needed.

She said she plans to put an extension on the lending library so more children’s books can be shared.

Her Little Free Library is at 635 Avenue D.

According to the organization’s website, there are other Little Free Libraries located in Boulder City at 209 Wyoming St. and 107 Forest Lane.

There also other lending libraries in town not affiliated with the group.

Residents Danny and Zoe Cox, 892 El Camino Way, recently built and opened their own lending library.

“We’re getting back to old-school reading,” said Danny Cox.

Zoe Cox said she and Danny had been doing projects since they’ve both been at home more, and she recently saw a social media post about the other free libraries in the area, so they decided to finish theirs.

“People have been dropping off books. … They filled it up in two days,” she said.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jesus Velasquez) Lourdes Velasquez put her sewing abilities to use making masks for the Southe ...
Virus sparks acts of kindness
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Being kind has always been a hallmark of Boulder City residents. As the nation and world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are once again showing their caring nature and compassion for others.

(Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City) Edna Komada, 89, reads letters that were sent to Lakeview Te ...
Pen pals brighten residents’ days
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Like many of us, sometimes Mary Rush, administrator at Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City, has trouble sleeping.

Mark Twain
Tale of gunpoint robbery worthy of Twain
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Most everyone likes a story by Mark Twain, or a story that might have Twain himself involved.

(Patti Diamond) Dried beans are nutritious, hearty and inexpensive, making them ideal to use in ...
Dried beans pack power for pennies
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

What’s delicious, nutritious, hearty and filling, incredibly economical, feeds a crowd and makes awesome leftovers? Those dried beans you bought when you were stocking up for the quarantine! Who knew it’d take a global pandemic for us to rediscover the bountiful beauty of beans?

Since it closed to the public, the Senior Center of Boulder City has been delivering meals, car ...
Center keeps seniors, their needs at forefront
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Local seniors may be gone from the Senior Center of Boulder City, but they are certainly not forgotten.

(Norma Vally) Getting some sunshine is critical to keeping stress at a minimum as families comp ...
Finding ways to stay productive vital to health
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Penning a column titled “Home Matters,” I’m called to speak to our new normal at home — the place that has literally become our epicenter of life since Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a “stay at home” directive to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

(Patti Diamond) Brighten your Easter celebration with colorfully dyed eggs.
Egg-cellent ideas for coloring Easter eggs
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Hippity hoppin’, Easter’s on its way. So, what do we do with some extra time on our hands and lots of kiddies at home? Let’s make the most awesome colored eggs ever.

(Divas on a Dime) Now that we are limited on what we can find at the grocery store, recipes wit ...
Four-ingredient recipes make shopping easier
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Now that we’re making a wish list rather than a grocery list, it’s nice to have a few less ingredients on it. So, here is a collection of easy-to-prepare recipes that require only four or fewer ingredients. Of course, you can embellish with additional ingredients if you wish, but these recipes are truly tasty as written.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The cross at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church at th ...
St. Christopher’s cross renovated
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

One of the city’s oldest landmarks, the cross that sits at the corner of Arizona and Utah streets at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, was recently given a fresh look.