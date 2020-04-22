Lend A Hand continues to serve area seniors

Lend A Hand of Boulder City continues to provide services to the community despite closing its office to the public while working through the state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lend A Hand of Boulder City, which is at 400 Utah St., continues to provide essential services to the city's senior citizens and disabled residents.

Lend A Hand of Boulder City continues to provide services to the community despite closing its office to the public while working through the state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonprofit organization helps senior citizens and disabled residents remain independent in their homes by providing services such as transportation to medical appointments and local errands, in-home care including light housekeeping and minor repairs, help coordinating appointments, companionship, respite for caregivers and medical equipment loans.

Board member and past president Phyllis Bachhuber said they are providing transportation for essential medical appointments.

Additionally, Lend A Hand is working with Michael Mays, the city’s community development director, to ensure that volunteers call residents to check on their well-being as well as providing help, as needed, for necessary grocery shopping and errands.

The organization also has arranged to have adult personal hygiene items (adult diapers) delivered to The Homestead at Boulder City, Boulder City Hospital’s long-term care center and the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home, Bachhuber said. A limited supply remains at the office and can be delivered upon request.

Bachhuber also commended Superb Maid, which sanitized the Lend A Hand office to ensure the safety of staff members at no cost to the organization.

Each year, Lend A Hand’s volunteers serve more than 400 clients, most of whom are low income. For services, call the office at 702-294-2363.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.