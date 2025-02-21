64°F
King looking to fill key positions

By Jason Schrock Principal, Martha King Elementary
February 20, 2025 - 5:02 pm
 

Martha P. King Elementary School is looking for dedicated and passionate individuals to join our team! We currently have two vacant positions that offer a wonderful opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our students.

Instructional Assistant Position

We are seeking an instructional assistant to work with students with specific learning disabilities in our third, fourth, and fifth-grade classrooms. This individual will provide valuable one-on-one and small group support, working closely with the classroom teacher to ensure students receive the assistance they need to succeed. This is a five-hour position that will continue through the remainder of this school year and the 2025-2026 school year.

PE Aide Position

Do you love sports and working with kids? Our PE Aide position might be perfect for you! We are looking for a motivated individual who enjoys helping students develop motor skills and fostering a love for physical fitness. This is a six-hour position and a great opportunity for someone passionate about health and fitness. This position is for the remainder of the school year as well as the 2025-2026 school year.

Apply Today

We would love to see Boulder City residents and parents apply for these positions. Having team members who care deeply about our school and community is incredibly important to us. If you’re interested in making a difference at Martha P. King, visit www.ccsd.net and click on the “Jobs” link. Searching Martha P. King will show all the available positions for our school.

Come be a part of something special—help us support and inspire our students every day!

Screenshot Overhead view of Tract 350. The area outlined in black is the approximate area of th ...
Tract 350 set to take another step forward
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The next step in finally realizing the decade-and-a-half-long plan for a housing development butting up against the Boulder Creek Golf Course is set to happen in the city council meeting scheduled for next week.

City has major projects on plate
By Gary Poindexter Public Works Director

The city is taking on several projects in 2025, all designed to help keep Boulder City a great place to live, work, play and retire. Think of them as the Four P’s: Power, PD, Pool, and Pickleball. Each project has different funding components.

Photo courtesy Roger Hall The Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club recently sponsored the new Main ...
Helping Out

Photo courtesy Roger Hall

Garrett named Nevada STEM school
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

Garrett Junior High School is proud to announce that we were recently selected as a Governor Designated Nevada STEM School by the Office of Science Innovation and Technology of Nevada (OSIT).

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review The assortment of sisters finish a song in Scene 2, “Nonnbe ...
The Sound of Music

Photos by Ian Cruz • Boulder City Review

Seniors turning the page
By Abby Francis Editor-In-Chief, BCHS Eagle Press

As we are approaching graduation, many seniors are finalizing college applications, scholarships and preparing for their new adventure.

Student engagement key at Mitchell

At Mitchell Elementary School, we are continually looking for ways to engage our students in learning and leadership.

Millions of Americans live with Alzheimer’s
Community Heartbeat By Boulder City Hospital

Alzheimer’s disease was the fifth-leading cause of death among people aged 65 and older in 2021 (ALZ.org). And health and long-term care costs for those living with dementia were estimated at $360 billion in 2024 with a projected rise to nearly $1 trillion in 2050.

Courtesy Dam Short Film Festival The 21st iteration of the Dam Short Film Festival is scheduled ...
Film festival returns for 21st season
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For the past 21 years, Boulder City has hosted the Dam Short Film Festival, which year after year has been ranked as one of the top 100 such festivals in the world.

A sneaky way to spread holiday cheer at King
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

On Saturday, Dec. 14, King Elementary School hosted “The Very Merry Grinchmas,” a holiday event full of festive fun that had more than 200 students and families gathering at Boulder Creek Golf Course for an unforgettable day.