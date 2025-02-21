King looking to fill key positions

Martha P. King Elementary School is looking for dedicated and passionate individuals to join our team! We currently have two vacant positions that offer a wonderful opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our students.

Martha P. King Elementary School is looking for dedicated and passionate individuals to join our team! We currently have two vacant positions that offer a wonderful opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our students.

Instructional Assistant Position

We are seeking an instructional assistant to work with students with specific learning disabilities in our third, fourth, and fifth-grade classrooms. This individual will provide valuable one-on-one and small group support, working closely with the classroom teacher to ensure students receive the assistance they need to succeed. This is a five-hour position that will continue through the remainder of this school year and the 2025-2026 school year.

PE Aide Position

Do you love sports and working with kids? Our PE Aide position might be perfect for you! We are looking for a motivated individual who enjoys helping students develop motor skills and fostering a love for physical fitness. This is a six-hour position and a great opportunity for someone passionate about health and fitness. This position is for the remainder of the school year as well as the 2025-2026 school year.

Apply Today

We would love to see Boulder City residents and parents apply for these positions. Having team members who care deeply about our school and community is incredibly important to us. If you’re interested in making a difference at Martha P. King, visit www.ccsd.net and click on the “Jobs” link. Searching Martha P. King will show all the available positions for our school.

Come be a part of something special—help us support and inspire our students every day!