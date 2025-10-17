62°F
King Elementary launches into learning at STARBASE

By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary
October 16, 2025 - 5:07 pm
 

Fifth-graders from Martha P. King Elementary School recently took part in an unforgettable learning experience at STARBASE Henderson, a hands-on STEM program hosted at a Department of Defense lab.

Students explored real-world applications of science, technology, engineering, and math through engaging lessons in rocketry, robotics, and design engineering.

The experience aligns with King Elementary’s expanding commitment to STEM and STEAM education. This year marks a milestone as the school offers both STEM and STEAM programs for the first time, integrating creativity and the arts alongside innovation, design, and problem solving.

That commitment is already paying off. The school’s SBAC science scores grew by more than 15% this year, the highest growth in five years. This success reflects the impact of hands-on learning opportunities and the dedication of both the fifth-grade science teacher and the STEAM teacher, whose collaborative work has helped connect classroom instruction to real-world inquiry and experimentation.

King Elementary’s STEM journey began five years ago when the Boulder Dam Credit Union and the Boulder City Rotary Club generously donated $5,000 to help the school purchase its first 3D printers, programmable robots, and engineering kits. Those resources became the foundation for a hands-on approach that continues to inspire students to think critically, collaborate effectively, and solve meaningful problems.

The goal is to prepare students for the rigorous STEM opportunities offered at Garrett Junior High School, now recognized as a STEM Academy. By building early exposure and enthusiasm for these subjects, King Elementary is helping ensure that Boulder City’s young learners are ready to take their next step as innovators, creators, and problem solvers.

THE LATEST
Retrosonic will be performing during the upcoming block party, set for Oct. 25.
Popular block party moving location
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s no secret that Boulder City residents enjoy their community events, especially in fall. One more to mark on the calendar is the annual street dance/block party that in recent years has been hosted by The Dillinger owner Grant Turner. It’s set for Saturday, Oct. 25 beginning at 2 p.m. and ending around 11:30 p.m.

The BCR's first-ever Christmas magazine will come out Nov. 27.
BCR offers first-ever holiday magazine
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

With fall comes cooler temperatures and a crispness in the air as the holidays quickly approach.

bcr default image
Rating reflects teachers’ commitment and determination of students
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

There’s no better way to begin this school year than by celebrating a truly incredible accomplishment of Garrett Junior High School officially earning a 5-Star school rating. This distinction represents the highest level of achievement under Nevada’s School Performance Framework and recognizes not only strong academic performance, but also growth, teamwork, and a positive school culture.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Everything from A to Z available at Country Store
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Whether you call it a garage sale, yard sale or tag sale, Grace Community Church’s Country Store is one of the largest of its kind in the area.

bcr default image
Homecoming: Small town tradition
By Amy Wagner Principal, Boulder City High School

There’s something special about Homecoming in Boulder City.

bcr default image
Student achievement main focus at Mitchell
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

Mitchell Elementary has enjoyed a great beginning to our school year as our staff continues to serve our students and families as their children learn and grow their leadership skills.

bcr default image
What is a PSA test and why you need one
Community Heartbeat By Boulder City Hospital

PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) is a protein produced by the prostate gland, which is found in small amounts in the blood. The PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test is a blood test used to screen for prostate health and to help detect prostate cancer.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo Rotarians Roger Hall and Doug Scheppmann help cook up ...
Wurst Fest kicks off fall event season
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For nearly three decades it kicks off a very busy event season in Boulder City; one that goes up into the holidays.

Chugging Along

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

bcr default image
Class In Session: Bobcats hit the ground running
By Melani Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

The 2025-2026 school year is off to an exciting start at Garrett Junior High School. From impressive academic growth to new STEAM classes, our Bobcats are showing what it means to learn, lead, and succeed.