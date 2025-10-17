King Elementary launches into learning at STARBASE

Fifth-graders from Martha P. King Elementary School recently took part in an unforgettable learning experience at STARBASE Henderson, a hands-on STEM program hosted at a Department of Defense lab.

Students explored real-world applications of science, technology, engineering, and math through engaging lessons in rocketry, robotics, and design engineering.

The experience aligns with King Elementary’s expanding commitment to STEM and STEAM education. This year marks a milestone as the school offers both STEM and STEAM programs for the first time, integrating creativity and the arts alongside innovation, design, and problem solving.

That commitment is already paying off. The school’s SBAC science scores grew by more than 15% this year, the highest growth in five years. This success reflects the impact of hands-on learning opportunities and the dedication of both the fifth-grade science teacher and the STEAM teacher, whose collaborative work has helped connect classroom instruction to real-world inquiry and experimentation.

King Elementary’s STEM journey began five years ago when the Boulder Dam Credit Union and the Boulder City Rotary Club generously donated $5,000 to help the school purchase its first 3D printers, programmable robots, and engineering kits. Those resources became the foundation for a hands-on approach that continues to inspire students to think critically, collaborate effectively, and solve meaningful problems.

The goal is to prepare students for the rigorous STEM opportunities offered at Garrett Junior High School, now recognized as a STEM Academy. By building early exposure and enthusiasm for these subjects, King Elementary is helping ensure that Boulder City’s young learners are ready to take their next step as innovators, creators, and problem solvers.