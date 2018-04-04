Inspirational Service

Kathy Whitman The Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council held its annual sunrise Easter service on Sunday.

Kathy Whitman The sunrise Easter service was held at Hemenway Valley Park on Sunday. Approximately 500 people attended the interfaith service.

Kathy Whitman Approximately 500 people attended the Easter Sunrise service at Hemenway Valley Park on Sunday. The Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council organizes the yearly event.

Val Olsen/Boulder City Review About 500 people attended the Easter Sunrise Celebration presented by the Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council on Sunday in Hemenway Valley Park overlooking Lake Mead.

Val Olsen/Boulder City Review About 500 people attended the Easter Sunrise Celebration presented by the Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council on Sunday in Hemenway Valley Park overlooking Lake Mead.

Val Olsen/Boulder City Review

About 500 people attended the Easter Sunrise Celebration presented by the Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council on Sunday, April 1, in Hemenway Valley Park overlooking Lake Mead.

Kathy Whitman

The sunrise Easter service was held at Hemenway Valley Park on Sunday. Approximately 500 people attended the interfaith service.

Kathy Whitman

The Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council held its annual sunrise Easter service Sunday in Hemenway Valley Park overlooking Lake Mead.

By Boulder City Review