Inspirational Service

Val Olsen/Boulder City Review
About 500 people attended the Easter Sunrise Celebration presented by the Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council on Sunday, April 1, in Hemenway Valley Park overlooking Lake Mead.
Kathy Whitman
The sunrise Easter service was held at Hemenway Valley Park on Sunday. Approximately 500 people attended the interfaith service.
Kathy Whitman
The Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council held its annual sunrise Easter service Sunday in Hemenway Valley Park overlooking Lake Mead.
By Boulder City Review