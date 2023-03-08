60°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Improper recycling waste of time, hazardous

By Norma Vally Home Matters
March 8, 2023 - 2:59 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) To top of the recycling bin provided by Boulder City Disposal clea ...
(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) To top of the recycling bin provided by Boulder City Disposal clearly lists what can be put inside.

We all know the importance of recycling: lessen the load in landfills, ease the need for raw materials from the Earth, reduce pollution, create jobs, etc. The list of environmental, societal and economic benefits of recycling is long, but only if you’re doing it right. Evidently, Boulder City residents could be doing a better job.

We’re fortunate to live in a city that has arguably the best recycling program in Nevada. Boulder City has a comprehensive “no sort” recycling program (also known as single-stream and fully commingled), which makes recycling easy for residents. All recyclables get tossed in one cart as opposed to having to separate recyclables by type. The problem is we’re tossing willy-nilly, which is causing too much of it to be rejected by the recycler.

According to Cory Delperdang, operations manager at Boulder City Disposal, 20 to 30 percent of it is being refused by Lunas Recycling in Las Vegas, and ends up being trashed. What a waste, literally.

I’m certain that most residents aren’t committing recycling no-no’s because they don’t care, but rather because they don’t know, or don’t have the right information based on our recycling program.

For example, while living in Los Angeles, I was admonished for rinsing my recyclables because today’s recycling facilities can handle food left in containers and I was wasting precious water, so I was told. For our city’s recycling program, the exact opposite is true; rinsing is an absolute must.

As Delperdang firmly pointed out, “Anything with food on it will contaminate an entire load and will be refused at Lunas.” As for wasting water, “any water in Boulder City that goes down the drain is recycled and ends up back in Lake Mead.”

Know that labels do not need to be removed from jars, cans, etc.

Another big recycling no-no is contaminating loads with nonrecyclables. Just because something is metal or plastic doesn’t mean it can be recycled in our program. In fact, there’s quite the finite list of what can go in our recycle carts, and B.C. Disposal has them clearly labeled on the cart lid. Perhaps it should read “Recycle these items only,” but just know that you mustn’t take liberties on what can and can’t go in.

Common nonrecyclable culprits are garden hoses, Styrofoam, plastic bags, hard plastics (like a laundry bin) and hangers — all not accepted. Oh, and soiled pizza boxes are not recyclable.

Remember anything that has food on it will be rejected by the recycler.

Here’s another biggie: Recyclables should be loose, never bagged.

“Residents should know that if drivers see a lot of trash in a recycling load, they document it and take a picture of the ‘dirty load’ and it gets automatically landfilled,” Delperdang explains.

There are also hazards from disposing improperly. Drivers can be injured handling chemicals and shards from things like fluorescent bulbs that implode (and release traces of mercury). Fires are another risk from tossing chemicals (especially pool chemicals) and batteries. “When a blade comes down on a battery and sparks, it can easily start a fire in the truck,” Delperdang warns.

The good news is all of these trash and recycling “don’ts” can be properly handled right here at Boulder City Landfill, operated by B.C. Disposal, and for free. They accept all batteries, all household light bulbs, tires, paint cans, aerosol cans, motor oil, hydraulic fluid, Freon, transmission fuel and cooking oil. They do not accept any gasoline or diesel. For a flat fee you may also dispose of your refrigerator and air-conditioning unit, where they properly remove the cooling agent before disposal.

Boulder City Disposal is open for disposal seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and only closed four days a year: New Year’s Day, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas. We really have no excuse not to recycle and dispose properly. For more info, call 702-293-2276 or visit BCWasteFree.com.

“Everyone needs to be doing their part … If we could get everyone one on the same page we’d be doing the Earth a great service,” Delperdang concludes.

Norma Vally is a seasoned veteran of home improvement; her career includes four seasons as host of Discovery Home Channel’s Emmy-nominated series “Toolbelt Diva.” A columnist and author, Vally splits her time in Southern Nevada, Los Angeles and New York City. Follow her on Facebook at Norma Vally “Toolbelt Diva” and visit her at www.NormaVally.com. Email Norma@NormaVally.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jill Rowland-Lagan
Citizens’ voices carry powerful messages
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

Having just come off an important election season and heading into the beautiful spring event season, I am struck by how important the involvement of our residents is to the ultimate success of our community.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Boulder City native Dr. Bleu Huxford recently returned to town ...
Boulder City Nuggets: Huxford at home in BC
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When Dr. Bleu Huxford finished dental school and training and was looking for a place to begin a practice, he felt himself being called home to Boulder City.

Mayor Joe Hardy
Editor merits thanks for efforts on behalf of city
By Joe Hardy Special to the Boulder City Review

Journalists have a very specific way to let their editors know an article is complete: They type -30- at the end, to signify that the article is complete. After more than a decade, Hali Bernstein Saylor is putting a – 30- at the end of informing, entertaining and sharing the best (and sometimes the worst) of our community in the Boulder City Review.

(Getty Images)
Tale of Pahranagat Valley traveling stones moved many
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

A legend of the Old West and one from Nevada’s yesteryear that was around for a long time is the story about some stones, small rocks really, in parts of the Pahranagat Valley that were said to possess some very unique and unusual properties.

(Chuck N. Baker/Boulder City Review) Carolyn Buhlmann presented Quilts of Valor that she made t ...
Quilts, cats define Carolyn Buhlmann
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

It’s been a bit chilly in Southern Nevada recently. But for many lucky military veterans, chances are they are sleeping a lot warmer these days. That’s because they’re keeping the cold away while slumbering under quilts produced and presented by Boulder City resident Carolyn Buhlmann.

(Photo courtesy J Campbell Design) Wallpaper, such as this bright sheet wallpaper, is once agai ...
Wallpaper on trend in big, bold way
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Gone are the days of our ancestors’ tacky and outdated wallpaper. Indeed, wallpaper has come in and out of fashion for decades, with its most recent “out” in the ’80s and ’90s when painted, faux-finished and textured walls were most popular. Since that time, wallpaper has evolved into a high-fashion, high-tech and even seismic wallcovering.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Company Store is celebrating Valentine ...
Historic Valentine
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Mayor Joe Hardy
Working together helps entire region
By Joe Hardy Special to the Boulder City Review

We’ve all heard the old adage, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” I find that statement to be so true for Southern Nevada. While the people of Boulder City have accomplished many amazing things over the past 92 years, there has always been a spirit of teamwork, collaboration and strong alliances that drive us forward.

(File photo) The 19th annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to in-person screenings Feb. 16-20 ...
Film fest returns to in-person schedule
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

After two years of trying to do everything online, Lee Lanier is ready to welcome live audiences back to the Dam Short Film Festival. The latest edition of the popular festival is scheduled to run Feb. 16-20 in downtown Boulder City.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) The yellowing leaves shows how poorly this green spire euonymus tol ...
Heat tolerance affected by location, proximity to wall
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. After reading your recent gardening piece I have decided to take your advice and replace the bougainvillea and the western redbud with cat’s claw vine and an apricot and protect it with shade cloth. Is it better to plant a bareroot fruit tree or a potted one? Also, in this hot spot would a peach have as much chance as an apricot? As to shading the plants and wall should they be covered completely or built to only provide afternoon shade? My last question has to do with western redbud. I want to attempt to transplant it to a more favorable location. Is now a good time to transplant and are there steps I can take to help it survive?