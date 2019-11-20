44°F
Community

Hospital shop stocks healthy dose of gifts

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
November 20, 2019 - 3:21 pm
 

There is a small room at Boulder City Hospital where you can find what you need for just about any situation. And you won’t need a prescription to get it.

Goldie’s Gift Shoppe is filed with items ideal for helping comfort patients, snacks if you get hungry or thirsty, jewelry in case you need something sparkly and decorations to accent your home.

It’s a place Kathy Calhoun and Susan Johnson want locals to think about when purchasing gifts or items for their homes.

“I try to have a very well-balanced inventory for wedding, anniversary and birthday gifts,” said Calhoun, who has been the buyer and manager of the gift shop for seven years. “It’s not just for visiting patients. It’s more like a boutique.”

She said she also keeps baby gifts, cards and small home appliances in her inventory rotation.

“You never know what you are going to find,” said Susan Johnson, president of the hospital’s auxiliary, which runs the gift shop.

“The gifts are very unique and reasonably priced,” she added.

And because it is operated by the nonprofit auxiliary, there is no sales tax, Johnson said.

But the best part of the shop for both women is that proceeds from sales are used to provide scholarships to high school students planning a career in the medical field and staff members who want to advance their educations; subsidize activities at the hospital’s long-term care center; or purchase items for the hospital.

Calhoun said the items they buy for the hospital are on the staff’s “wish list” and were not included in the medical facility’s budget.

Proceeds from sales at the gift shop are the auxiliary’s primary source of funding, Johnson said.

“Our revenue resources are limited to gift shop sales and dues (which are $10 a year),” she said.

She and Calhoun said they hope that a new fundraiser will help boost what the auxiliary can support. In March, the group will debut its inaugural Swing for Life golf tournament.

Those planning to visit the gift shop should note that it only accepts cash or checks to help keep the costs low. Johnson said there is an ATM in the hospital for those who need it.

The gift shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. In December, it extends its closing time to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

For more information about the auxiliary or to join, call Johnson at 702-293-3740 or stop by the gift shop.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

