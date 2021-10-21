72°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Holiday tradition expands with more train rides, interactive experience

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
October 20, 2021 - 5:11 pm
 
Boulder City Santa Express, a holiday tradition for many locals, returns this year with a new f ...
Boulder City Santa Express, a holiday tradition for many locals, returns this year with a new format that includes an interactive experience with Santa Claus. Rides begin Nov. 26.

Nevada Southern Railway’s Santa Express is back this holiday season but with a few changes from previous years.

This year, the Boulder City Santa Express will be a 30-minute train ride followed by 30 minutes at the new Santa’s Railyard where visitors can interact with Santa Claus, his elves and have their picture taken. They will also be able to enjoy hot chocolate and cookies as well as purchasing food provided from Chilly Jilly’z if desired.

The Boulder City Santa Express is held at the Southern Nevada Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

Scott Dam, president of Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway, said in past years everything was done during the train ride, which was about an hour and a half long. Due to the pandemic, they changed it to a shorter train ride with time afterward at the rail yard.

“I think the venues are going to be really neat. … Doing this holiday event is an all-hands effort,” said Dam. “We’ve done everything we can to make it awesome.”

Dam said there won’t be any social distancing requirements, but attendees will need to wear a mask if they are in enclosed train cars. Additionally, he said they have made accommodations for those guests who prefer not to wear one.

“We … have an open-air car this year,” he said. “We know that some people don’t want to have to wear masks … so this is how we’ve accommodated it.”

The Boulder City Santa Express begins Nov. 26. Rides will be Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 18 as well as Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 22.

Dam said they added a third train ride each night rather than the usual two. The boarding times are 5:15, 6:45 and 8:15 p.m.

Tickets range from $30-$50 and are available in first class, table car and coach. First class passengers will have a special tent at Santa’s Railyard and receive a gift bag and other extras.

“We’re really excited with this new approach,” said Dam.

Tickets are on sale now and available at https://nevadasouthern.com/upcoming-events/.

“We’ve had so many hits on our website … it shut off the sales,” said Dam. “We have plenty of tickets for sale (now).”

Boulder City Santa Express 2021 is presented by the nonprofit Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway Inc.; it is the group’s only fundraiser of the year.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Rev. Kimber Govett is the new pastor of Boulder City United Methodist Church. She moved to ...
Pastor welcomed call to serve others
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City United Methodist Church’s new pastor is focused on ministry in everything from her personal life to the pulpit.

(Bob Morris) Heat radiating from a cement block wall can damage plants such as honeysuckle. The ...
Heat off wall can damage honeysuckle
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. Any ideas what is happening to my honeysuckle growing against my cement block wall? Looks like the water was turned off. The same thing happened last year. I cut it back and it grew nicely until now.

Dave Maxwell
Farmer’s reputation defied his pleasant features
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

He didn’t stand 6 foot 6 inches, didn’t weigh 245, wasn’t a miner, but his name was John. And he is but one of a number of colorful characters to be found when searching Nevada’s Yesteryear.

(Susan Marie Frontczak) Susan Marie Frontczak will portray columnist and author Erma Bombeck fo ...
Chautauqua brings ‘Humorists’ to stage
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Be prepared to laugh out loud when Boulder City Chautauqua returns with a tribute to “Great American Humorists.”

(Norma Vally) Turning off the faucet when you are not using it can save hundreds of gallons of ...
Shortage at Lake Mead demands water saving obligation
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Water is life — a well-known phrase most Americans take for granted. But for us folks living in the desert, we’re more sensitive to what life (or lack thereof) could look like without water. Visual cues like cracks in the desert floor, scorched grass and shrubbery and, most of all, the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead are all constant reminders of drought.

The 2021 Trunk or Treat will be held from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Veterans' Memorial Park, 1650 Buc ...
Trunk or Treat remains drive-thru event this year
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The 2021 Trunk or Treat will again be a drive-thru affair at Veterans’ Memorial Park with children and their parents staying in their vehicles.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Tom Devlin, from left, Walid Atshe and Chris Arredo ...
Boulder City Nuggets: Special effects artists, scare actors relish making people scream
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Call it returning the favor. Ever since they secretly watched their first monster/horror movies when they were young boys, frightening people has become a way of life for three scare actors and special effects artists at Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, including its namesake.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Custom jeweler Shelli "Shell-Bell" Kahl sai ...
Seen on Scene: At Art in the Park
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Boulder City Hospital Foundation's Art in the Park will be held Saturday and Sunday in four dow ...
Artists, crafters to show wares at weekend festival
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Art in the Park returns to Boulder City this weekend after a one-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.