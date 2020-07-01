Holiday pancake breakfast tradition continues

The Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual Damboree pancake breakfast is still a go for Saturday, albeit with a few changes.

This year's Damboree pancake breakfast, put on the Rotary Club of Boulder City, will be a drive-thru affair at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St. It will be held from 7-9 a.m. Saturday.

“We were going to cancel and then decided we could change the format this year,” said George Rosenbaum, club president.

Instead of holding the event in Bicentennial Park with club members serving food there, this year it’s being done at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St.

Rosenbaum said cars will be able to park or line up in the parking lot, and people will bring the pancake breakfast to them. The pancakes and sausages will be made by the cooks at the senior center in the kitchen. The food will then be put into to-go containers and taken to the people in their vehicles. Each meal will include two pancakes, sausage, syrup and a drink.

Masks will be worn by everyone.

“We tried to figure out a safe way to do the breakfast,” Rosenbaum said. “We just didn’t want to break the tradition. This way, it is safe from COVID for the cooks and the attendees.”

The meal is free, but donations will be accepted.

Rosenbaum said the food runners will have a container for donations with them when they drop off the meals. Any profit from this year’s event will go to the Senior Center of Boulder City.

Breakfast will be available from 7-9 a.m.

The rest of the usual Fourth of July Damboree celebrations were canceled due to social gathering restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

