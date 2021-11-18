57°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Holiday gift-giving program begins Monday

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
November 17, 2021 - 4:00 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Cookie Grimberg, left, and Shirley Reed set up Emerge ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Cookie Grimberg, left, and Shirley Reed set up Emergency Aid of Boulder City's Angel Tree Monday, Nov. 23, at Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. The tags on the tree with items requested by children who are clients of Emergency Aid and seniors in need.

Angels will soon be flocking to the Boulder Dam Credit Union to pick up tags for Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s annual Angel Tree. The event provides holiday gifts to local children and senior citizens in need.

The tag-filled Christmas tree will be set up at the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G, starting Monday, Nov. 22, and will remain there until Dec. 10.

“Residents of Boulder City have always been very generous,” said committee chairman Lori McHugh. “Their donations allow us to make many local children and seniors very happy on Christmas.”

Emergency Aid began the Angel Tree program at the invitation of the Salvation Army more than 20 years ago as a way to help its clients during the holiday season. It has since grown from helping families with children to include senior citizens at local assisted living facilities.

“Many angels like to buy gifts for children, but in recent years the seniors have become important to people who take tags,” said Kathleen Wood, Angel Tree co-chairman. “A hand-picked gift for a senior is greatly appreciated.”

To become an angel is easy. “Just pick up a tag and give it to one of the volunteers. Then go shopping and return the unwrapped gift back to the volunteer table no later than Friday, Dec. 10,” Wood said.

The holiday program kicks off Saturday, Nov. 20, with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682. Pancakes and Pajamas is theme of this year’s event, which is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway. Admission is a cash or gift card donation or an unwrapped gift for a child. Those attending are encouraged to wear their pajamas.

Dozens of items with be raffled off during the breakfast, including rounds of golf, services from local businesses, Colorado River raft trip, Aviator tickets and $100 gift card. Tickets for the drawing will be available at check-in for the breakfast or at the credit union on Friday, Nov. 19.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Seen on Scene: At Veterans Day Observances
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Dave Maxwell
Exhibit’s riches irresistible
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Once the government seat of Humboldt County with a population of over 8,000, Unionville, Nevada, is now a small hamlet in Pershing County south of Interstate 80 and west on State Route 400, the Unionville Road.

(Getty Images) Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, will serve a free Thanksgiving meal to those in n ...
Elks to dish up free Thanksgiving meal
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

For those who don’t have the ability to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal, or have a place to go, members of Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, are inviting them to sit at their table.

(Bob Morris) Asparagus are starting to emerge from an area where compost had been applied.
Vertical farming has merits
By Bob Morris Gardening

Vertical farming has become one of the buzzwords for a new type of modern farming. It can allow for the growing of an acre of crops in about 300 square feet, about the same area as a shipping container. It is in an enclosed environment, often super insulated, for the purpose of growing of plants. The structures to grow crops for vertical farms can range from retrofitted buildings to modified shipping containers.

Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway The Las Vegas Area Council for the Boy Scouts of America ...
Caboose on new track
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A caboose traditionally marks the end of the train, but one recently found itself at the start of something new, thanks to a donation from the Boy Scouts of America.

(Stevens Family) Boulder City resident Al Stevens will be showing this original painting and ot ...
Restaurateur serves up new fare: artistic creations
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Boulder City man known for his family’s restaurant is showcasing his unknown artistic side at an upcoming show to benefit a local nonprofit organization.

(Norma Vally) A variety of products, including those with sodium tetraborate decahydrate, aka B ...
Any season is ant season in Boulder City
By Norma Vally Home Matters

A bag of ant-infested tortilla chips put me on high bug alert this past week — the immediate concern being I ate half the bag before realizing it. Ants found their way into our cupboard while we were out of town for a few days. Come to find out, two other neighbors on the block had the same unwelcome visitors within the last month.

(Dam Short Film Festival) The Nevada Filmmaker Restrospective features 11 films from past Dam S ...
New event showcases Nevada filmmakers
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Dam Short Film Festival has created a new way to view some of its films created by Nevada filmmakers.