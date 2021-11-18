Holiday gift-giving program begins Monday

Angels will soon be flocking to the Boulder Dam Credit Union to pick up tags for Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s annual Angel Tree. The event provides holiday gifts to local children and senior citizens in need.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Cookie Grimberg, left, and Shirley Reed set up Emergency Aid of Boulder City's Angel Tree Monday, Nov. 23, at Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. The tags on the tree with items requested by children who are clients of Emergency Aid and seniors in need.

Angels will soon be flocking to the Boulder Dam Credit Union to pick up tags for Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s annual Angel Tree. The event provides holiday gifts to local children and senior citizens in need.

The tag-filled Christmas tree will be set up at the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G, starting Monday, Nov. 22, and will remain there until Dec. 10.

“Residents of Boulder City have always been very generous,” said committee chairman Lori McHugh. “Their donations allow us to make many local children and seniors very happy on Christmas.”

Emergency Aid began the Angel Tree program at the invitation of the Salvation Army more than 20 years ago as a way to help its clients during the holiday season. It has since grown from helping families with children to include senior citizens at local assisted living facilities.

“Many angels like to buy gifts for children, but in recent years the seniors have become important to people who take tags,” said Kathleen Wood, Angel Tree co-chairman. “A hand-picked gift for a senior is greatly appreciated.”

To become an angel is easy. “Just pick up a tag and give it to one of the volunteers. Then go shopping and return the unwrapped gift back to the volunteer table no later than Friday, Dec. 10,” Wood said.

The holiday program kicks off Saturday, Nov. 20, with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682. Pancakes and Pajamas is theme of this year’s event, which is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway. Admission is a cash or gift card donation or an unwrapped gift for a child. Those attending are encouraged to wear their pajamas.

Dozens of items with be raffled off during the breakfast, including rounds of golf, services from local businesses, Colorado River raft trip, Aviator tickets and $100 gift card. Tickets for the drawing will be available at check-in for the breakfast or at the credit union on Friday, Nov. 19.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.