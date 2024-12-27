Holiday blues. Holiday depression. Are you SAD?

Wrap yourself up in a favorite sweater or blanket and let’s dive into Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

Wrap yourself up in a favorite sweater or blanket and let’s dive into Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

The “holiday blues” refer to feelings of sadness, stress, or anxiety that some people experience during the holiday season. Holiday depression, also sometimes referred to as the “holiday blues,” is a form of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) or a temporary depressive episode that occurs around the holiday season. Many people experience feelings of sadness, loneliness, anxiety, or stress during this time, which can be triggered by various factors. While the holidays are often seen as a time of joy and celebration, they can also exacerbate underlying emotional struggles.

These feelings can be triggered by a variety of factors, including:

Expectations vs. Reality: The pressure to have a perfect holiday, whether it’s through family gatherings, gift-giving, or maintaining traditions, can be overwhelming. When these expectations don’t match the reality of the situation, it can lead to disappointment or stress.

Loneliness and Isolation: While the holidays are often a time for family and social gatherings, not everyone has a close network of friends or family. People who are alone or feel disconnected may struggle with loneliness during the festive season. For people who are far from family or who have lost loved ones, the holiday season can amplify feelings of isolation.

Financial Stress: Expenses, including buying gifts, decorations, and food, can strain finances, leading to stress and anxiety about money.

Family Dynamics: For some, the holiday season brings them back into close contact with family members, which can trigger old conflicts or unresolved issues. Family gatherings may not always be the joyous occasions people expect.

End-of-Year Reflections: The holidays often coincide with the end of the year, prompting people to reflect on their achievements, personal growth, or lack thereof. Feelings of regret or a sense of time running out can contribute to the blues.

Lack of Sunlight: In many parts of the world, the holiday season coincides with shorter days and less sunlight. This can lead to a decrease in serotonin, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate mood, contributing to seasonal affective disorder (SAD).Grief: Missing a loved one, particularly during family-centered holidays, can bring on intense feelings of grief and sadness.

Stress and Overwhelm: The demands of planning, shopping, cooking, and hosting can be mentally and physically draining, contributing to feelings of burnout.

Seasonal Changes: Shorter daylight hours and colder weather can contribute to a lack of sunlight, which is associated with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), leading to depression.

Social Pressure: The emphasis on social gatherings and family togetherness can lead to stress, particularly for individuals who don’t feel they fit in or are dealing with unresolved family issues.

Coping Strategies for Holiday Blues:

Set realistic expectations: Acknowledge that no holiday season is perfect, and it’s okay if things don’t go exactly as planned.

Reach out for support: If you’re feeling isolated, make an effort to connect with friends, family, or a support group, even if it’s virtually.

Focus on self-care: Make time for activities that help you relax and unwind, such as exercise, reading, or spending time in nature.

Limit social media: Constant comparisons to others’ seemingly perfect holiday celebrations can contribute to feelings of inadequacy. Disconnecting from social media can help manage this.

Talk to a professional: If the holiday blues feel overwhelming or persist beyond the season, consider speaking to a therapist or counselor for guidance.

Take Care of Yourself: Make time for self-care. Whether it’s going for a walk, meditating, or engaging in a favorite hobby, ensure you’re taking breaks from the chaos.

Avoid Over-scheduling: Don’t overwhelm yourself with too many commitments. Prioritize what’s most important to you, and give yourself permission to say no.

Focus on What You Can Control: You can’t change everything, but you can focus on the things within your control. This may mean adjusting your holiday plans to make them more manageable.

While the holiday season can bring joy, it’s important to acknowledge and address the emotional challenges that come with it.

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that occurs at certain times of the year, most commonly during the fall and winter months, when daylight hours are shorter. It is believed to be related to changes in light exposure, which can affect mood-regulating chemicals in the brain, such as serotonin. In some cases, SAD may also occur in the spring or summer, but this is less common.

The symptoms of SAD are similar to those of depression and may include:

■ Low energy or fatigue

■ Changes in sleep patterns, such as oversleeping (hypersomnia)

■ Difficulty concentrating

■ Weight gain or overeating, particularly craving carbohydrates

■ Loss of interest in activities once enjoyed

■ Feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness, or guilt

■ Social withdrawal or isolation

■ Irritability or anxiety

Mayo Clinic recommends you not brush off that yearly feeling as simply a case of the “winter blues” or a seasonal funk that you struggle with on your own. Take steps to keep your mood and motivation steady all year.

According to the Mayo Clinic, it’s normal to have some days when you feel down. But if you feel down for days at a time and you can’t get motivated to do activities you normally enjoy, see your healthcare provider. This is especially important if your sleep patterns and appetite have changed, you turn to alcohol for comfort or relaxation, or you feel hopeless or think about suicide.

We have resources in town to help you or someone you know that could be struggling with the holiday blues or depression including a group session: Emotions Anonymous on Thursdays at 12 p.m. at 544 Ave. H.

Talking to a therapist at one of the local BC therapy clinics may be just what the weather ordered.

A Mindful Change Behavioral (702) 805-5635

C. Boyer Counseling (702) 908-0864

Boulder City Hospital Primary Care (702) 698-8342

Depression around the holidays can also be due to missing our friends and family whether from loss or distance. The Senior Center of Boulder City offers a monthly grief and loss support group.

If you or a loved one is in crisis, call or text 988.