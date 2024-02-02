54°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Community

High Scaler robotics team keeping busy this semester

By Garth Schulz BCHS Robotics Adviser
February 1, 2024 - 9:07 pm
 

Did you know Boulder City High School has a competition robotics team? We are Team 3009, the High Scalers, and we compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC).

FIRST is a worldwide robotics competition based in New Hampshire. FIRST is an acronym for For Inspiration and Recognition of Technology. They support competitions for all school-aged children. They have the FIRST Lego League for elementary students, the FIRST Tech Challenge for middle school students, and the FRC for high school students.

John Richner started the team after a visit to UNLV introduced him to the program in 2008. John enlisted Harold Begley to help out. Over the years, several dads have helped. Vernon Harkins got involved in 2010 when his son joined. I was asked to be the BCHS adviser in 2014. The three of us continue to mentor the team today. Other mentors this year include Sean Hickey, a team alum, Tom Martens, a BC resident and robotic engineer, and BCHS alum Sandra Spraklen, who is a junior at UNLV studying mechanical engineering. We have 12 students involved this season. Several colleges offer scholarships to students who participate in FIRST. Several of our alumni have earned degrees in some sort of robotics-related field and are now in successful careers.

Each year, FIRST designs a game which is revealed on the first Saturday of January. We start designing our robot that day. As we have only eight weeks to build, the students work every school night from 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays. The theme of this year’s game is Crescendo, which is based on a concert. The robots compete in teams of three, called alliances, to place foam rings, called notes, in either an amp or a speaker. At the end of the match, robots climb onto a chain to earn extra points. The team who scores the most points wins. You can find the game animation on YouTube.

We will be competing in Salt Lake City Feb. 28 – March 2 and at UNLV March 27-30. These are free to attend for visitors. At each competition, there will be 45-50 teams from all over the world. FIRST has 3,500 FRC teams in over 30 countries. If we place high enough in either event, we will earn an invitation to the World Championship in Houston in April. The cost for the team to enter the two competitions is $9,000 plus the cost of building the robot and travel. We are supported primarily by donations from local businesses and private individuals.

Our team shirts have our sponsors on them and sponsors are announced at competitions. We would like to thank everyone who sponsors us. If anyone would like to become a sponsor or wants more information, please contact Garth Schulz at the high school.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Listening key in both classroom and life
By Tracy Echeverria

Mitchell Elementary School practices the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People as a Leader In Me School. Years ago, when I first learned about the 7 Habits, the habit that captured my attention was to seek first to understand, then to be understood. This habit is about listening and so much more.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Author Karen Wilkes has written five non-fiction boo ...
Author pays tribute to her home state
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

As a lifelong Nevada resident, Boulder City’s Karen Wilkes takes pride in the Silver State, which includes its colorful history.

bcr default image
STEM science instruction at Martha P. King Elementary
By Jason Schrock

While the staff and students at King have made huge strides in reading and math achievement over the past three years, there is still one subject that our students struggle with on state exams, science.

bcr default image
BCHS looks ahead to 2024
By Amy Wagner BCHS Principal

The first week of January not only marks the beginning of a new calendar year but also a new semester for students and staff at Boulder City High School. As we kick off the second semester, it’s time to hit the reset button and start anew.

bcr default image
NPS tackles graffiti
By

When someone places graffiti on public or private property without consent, it is vandalism.

Seth Thompson, Justin Holman and Harmony Cook perform last week before a packed house.
Strike up the (holiday) band
Photos By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Last week, for the first time, Boulder City High School and Garrett Junior High bands joined forces for their winter concert at BCHS. The bands played for nearly two hours before more than 500 family members and friends. They played a variety of music, including several well-known Christmas songs.

Community invited to Christmas dinner
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It almost looked as though a new Boulder City Christmas tradition may not happen this year. But a local group stepped in at the last minute to save the day.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Tuesday, Cheryl Herr's Boulder City High School student council c ...
Helping others
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Photo courtesy Pamela Leon/28 Sunflowers Photography Elizabeth Donofrio was one of many childre ...
Yes, Boulder City, there is a Santa Claus
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

To say this is Charles Bullen Jr.’s busy time of the year may be a bit of an understatement.