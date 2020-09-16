86°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Heroes recognized: Church collects cards for first responders

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
September 16, 2020 - 3:03 pm
 

A local church wanted to thank public safety and medical personnel so its members organized a thank-you card drive to show their appreciation.

On Friday, Calvary Church hosted the “Be a Hero Thank a Hero” event in Escalante Park. The church encouraged people to come and drop off thank-you cards for police officers, firefighters and doctors and nurses. They received more than 300 cards.

“We wanted to do something to tell our first responders … that we love them,” said David Hancock, one of the organizers.

Hancock said the church brainstormed about what it could do to thank them while following the current gathering restrictions due to the pandemic and came up with the idea of collecting thank-you cards on Sept. 11.

“Our goal is to see the community express their gratitude for our local heroes … . We are incredibly grateful in this town for our incredible public servants,” said Jason King, pastor of Calvary Chapel.

In addition to Calvary Chapel, members of local nonprofit organization Pride in Purity were on hand to show their support.

President and founder Denise Ashurst said being from New York and having this event on Sept. 11 was special to her. She said when she was growing up her family was poor and the fire department gave her her first doll.

“The first responders are just close to my heart,” she said.

They also gave out blue light bulbs so people could put them in their porch lights, as well as distributed flags and bracelets.

“Hopefully we’re going to have 350 blue police lights all over town,” Hancock said.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Norma Vally) Broken tree limbs are just one of many hazards that can happen during high winds.
Wind storm readiness key for when ‘dry’ monsoons hit
By Norma Vally Home Matters

This North American monsoon season has been an unusually dry one. Also called summer or desert monsoon, this seasonal shift in wind is normally accompanied by heavy rainfall.

(Patti Diamond) By discarding the flavor packet and substituting water or low-sodium broth, you ...
Give ramen noodles healthy upgrade
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Confession time: At the grocery store, I always look at what other people have in their carts. Not a casual glance, either, I really look. I learn a great deal about the family behind the cart. Besides what’s for dinner, I can usually tell how many people are in the household, whether the family has children and what age. I can also gauge how much money they spend and how committed they are to eating healthy foods.

(Getty Images) In 1865, Henry Hooker assembled a flock of around 500 turkeys and drove them fro ...
Turkey venture became lucrative plan
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Nevada miners in the 1800s lived largely on beef, bacon and beans. Maybe they might get to a larger community or town once in a while for a nice restaurant-style meal, but mostly it was beef, bacon, beans and a little salt pork.

(Patti Diamond) Combine watermelon with cucumbers, crumbled feta cheese and purple onions to cr ...
Top 10 reasons for more watermelon
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Before summer begins its slow fade into autumn, before the fresh fruits and greens shift to pumpkin spice and steamy soups, let’s pay homage to one of summer’s unsung heroes: the humble watermelon.

(Calvary Chapel) Melanie Moses, a volunteer with Calvary Chapel, helps check in students at th ...
Churches study halls provide safe zones for distance learning
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

In times of trouble, people often turn to their church to help soothe their souls. Today, as families — particularly those with school-age children — deal with the effects of COVID-19, they can again turn to a church for help.

Oscar Garcia Las Vegas artist Oscar Garcia recently completed a mural in town at the Western an ...
Artist tells stories through colorful murals
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Las Vegas artist looked to Boulder City’s history to create a new mural for a longtime local business.

(Patti Diamond) A seven-layer salad can easily be made in advance, making it ideal for a Labor ...
Labor less on holiday with make ahead salad
By Patti Diamond Boulder City Review

For a year that feels like it’s been going on forever, how can it possibly be Labor Day already? Yet, here we are. I’ve been feeling nostalgic lately and this old recipe has been on my mind. So, I thought I’d share.

(Patti Diamond) By making burritos in advance and freezing them, you can easily answer the &#x2 ...
Homemade burritos make quick, easy lunch
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Life is complicated, right? This year has been particularly complicated. So, I’m suggesting we make one thing very uncomplicated. Let’s put lunch on autopilot. Honestly, making lunch is the last thing you want to hold you up in the middle of the day.