Heroes recognized: Church collects cards for first responders

A local church wanted to thank public safety and medical personnel so its members organized a thank-you card drive to show their appreciation.

Jason King Calvary Chapel collected hundreds of thank-you cards for local first responders and medical personnel.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Calvary Church members held Be a Hero Thank a Hero on Friday, Sept. 11, and gathered hundreds of thank-you cards for local first responders and medical personnel.

On Friday, Calvary Church hosted the “Be a Hero Thank a Hero” event in Escalante Park. The church encouraged people to come and drop off thank-you cards for police officers, firefighters and doctors and nurses. They received more than 300 cards.

“We wanted to do something to tell our first responders … that we love them,” said David Hancock, one of the organizers.

Hancock said the church brainstormed about what it could do to thank them while following the current gathering restrictions due to the pandemic and came up with the idea of collecting thank-you cards on Sept. 11.

“Our goal is to see the community express their gratitude for our local heroes … . We are incredibly grateful in this town for our incredible public servants,” said Jason King, pastor of Calvary Chapel.

In addition to Calvary Chapel, members of local nonprofit organization Pride in Purity were on hand to show their support.

President and founder Denise Ashurst said being from New York and having this event on Sept. 11 was special to her. She said when she was growing up her family was poor and the fire department gave her her first doll.

“The first responders are just close to my heart,” she said.

They also gave out blue light bulbs so people could put them in their porch lights, as well as distributed flags and bracelets.

“Hopefully we’re going to have 350 blue police lights all over town,” Hancock said.

