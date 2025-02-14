Helping Out

49°F
Photo courtesy Roger Hall The Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club recently sponsored the new Main ...
Photo courtesy Roger Hall The Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club recently sponsored the new Main Street Boulder City program and the Chamber of Commerce New Year's Eve Celebration. Pictured, from left, Main Street Volunteer Amber Cunningham, Sunrise Rotary President Scott Hinson, MSBC volunteer Danielle Stemmer, and MSBC volunteer Michelle Caven. Sunrise Rotary Club also recently presented a sponsorship check to the sports staff of the Parks and Recreation Department for the K-second grade floor hockey program.
City has major projects on plate
Garrett named Nevada STEM school
Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review The assortment of sisters finish a song in Scene 2, “Nonnbe ...
The Sound of Music
Seniors turning the page
February 13, 2025 - 5:01 pm
 

Photo courtesy Roger Hall

The Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club recently sponsored the new Main Street Boulder City program and the Chamber of Commerce New Year’s Eve Celebration. Pictured, from left, Main Street Volunteer Amber Cunningham, Sunrise Rotary President Scott Hinson, MSBC volunteer Danielle Stemmer, and MSBC volunteer Michelle Caven. Sunrise Rotary Club also recently presented a sponsorship check to the sports staff of the Parks and Recreation Department for the K-second grade floor hockey program.

City has major projects on plate
By Gary Poindexter Public Works Director

The city is taking on several projects in 2025, all designed to help keep Boulder City a great place to live, work, play and retire. Think of them as the Four P’s: Power, PD, Pool, and Pickleball. Each project has different funding components.

Garrett named Nevada STEM school
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

Garrett Junior High School is proud to announce that we were recently selected as a Governor Designated Nevada STEM School by the Office of Science Innovation and Technology of Nevada (OSIT).

The Sound of Music

Photos by Ian Cruz • Boulder City Review

Seniors turning the page
By Abby Francis Editor-In-Chief, BCHS Eagle Press

As we are approaching graduation, many seniors are finalizing college applications, scholarships and preparing for their new adventure.

Student engagement key at Mitchell

At Mitchell Elementary School, we are continually looking for ways to engage our students in learning and leadership.

Millions of Americans live with Alzheimer’s
Community Heartbeat By Boulder City Hospital

Alzheimer’s disease was the fifth-leading cause of death among people aged 65 and older in 2021 (ALZ.org). And health and long-term care costs for those living with dementia were estimated at $360 billion in 2024 with a projected rise to nearly $1 trillion in 2050.

Film festival returns for 21st season
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For the past 21 years, Boulder City has hosted the Dam Short Film Festival, which year after year has been ranked as one of the top 100 such festivals in the world.

A sneaky way to spread holiday cheer at King
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

On Saturday, Dec. 14, King Elementary School hosted “The Very Merry Grinchmas,” a holiday event full of festive fun that had more than 200 students and families gathering at Boulder Creek Golf Course for an unforgettable day.

Garrett gears up for second semester
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

The start of a new year is always a time for a fresh start and new opportunities. At Garrett Junior High, it’s the perfect time for our students to set new goals, challenge themselves, and make a plan for what they would like to accomplish.

Checking in on the BCHS chess team
By Bethannie Carranza Head Editor, The Eagle Press

Chess is an immersive 1v1 board game that requires high strategies and patience. The rules of chess may seem simple, but it requires deep thinking. Each player has sixteen pieces. These pieces are often black and white so there is no confusion during the match. The white player makes the first move and then from there, the game begins. The goal in these matches is to attack your opponent’s King piece with no way to escape, also known as a checkmate. This will cause the match to end and a win for whoever checkmates. The match can also end with a draw. Consenting to a draw is when there is no way to achieve a checkmate. This year at Boulder City High School, students have decided to take on this challenge of creating a chess team.