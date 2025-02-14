Helping Out
Photo courtesy Roger Hall
Photo courtesy Roger Hall
The Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club recently sponsored the new Main Street Boulder City program and the Chamber of Commerce New Year’s Eve Celebration. Pictured, from left, Main Street Volunteer Amber Cunningham, Sunrise Rotary President Scott Hinson, MSBC volunteer Danielle Stemmer, and MSBC volunteer Michelle Caven. Sunrise Rotary Club also recently presented a sponsorship check to the sports staff of the Parks and Recreation Department for the K-second grade floor hockey program.