Health care forum designed for seniors

Residents in Boulder City will have an opportunity to learn about different senior health care and housing options at a free forum at the library.

The Best Dam Senior Healthcare Forum of Boulder City 2019 takes place from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. It is hosted by Lakeview Terrace Assisted Living and Memory Care in Boulder City.

“It is an educational senior health care forum,” said Sherry Hoffield, sales and marketing director for Lakeview Terrace Senior Living. “Each of the guest speakers will present a short presentation on what they do and what every senior should know about. Like Lakeview, we talk about the differences in senior living options — assisted living, memory care, independent living as well as skilled nursing.”

Speakers for the event are from AmeriSent Insurance, BrightStar Care, Clifford Senior Law, Nevada Care Connect, Palm Mortuary, In-House Home Health, Plaza Realty, Mountain View Care Center, Boulder City Hospital, Harmony Hospice, Lakeview Terrace and Nevada Senior Services.

Hoffield said each presenter will give a three- to five-minute talk and then after everyone is finished attendees can talk to whoever they want to for more information.

The event is free and open to the public; no signup is needed.

Hoffield said this year is the second time this forum has been offered.

“When I came to work in Boulder City I inquired about a senior health care forum in Boulder City and I was told they didn’t have one,” she said. “We decided to see if we could get others to join us to host this event. It is important to understand the options for seniors before they get to a stressful situation. We were lucky that we weren’t the only people that felt this was an important event to share with our seniors.”

For more information, call 702-293-0181 or email marketing@lvterrace.com.

