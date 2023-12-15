Giving kudos to Garrett’s STUCO

Garrett JHS has a sensational Student Council and Leadership class, filled with highly motivated students and led by their dedicated teacher, Mrs. Christa May.

These students come to school for an early-bird class to plan and organize activities and events that bring the school together and foster a sense of community and school pride.

The Student Council Leadership students meet every morning at 7 a.m. as a leadership team, to learn and collaborate on building student culture and focusing on service to their school and community. May, who was honored by CCSD as the Student Council Advisor of the Year, instills the values of servant leadership and character development in her students. We are so proud of their dedication to the school environment and contributing to making the community a better place to live and learn.

Our Bobcat Student Council can be seen volunteering at high school football games running concessions, Art in the Park, the elementary school Fall Festival and Spooktakular, and they also plan charity drives to benefit different organizations like the victims of the Maui fires and the war in Ukraine. STUCO as they are known, have donated money to the Boulder City Animal Shelter and gathered supplies and funds for the homeless teens to fill the Garrett’s Care Closet, run by our counselor, Ms. Erikson.

The Bobcat Student Council recognizes every student in the school on their birthday with a candy bar, as their goal is to make everyone feel included. This holiday season, the leadership students and National Junior Honor Society, planned a charity drive called the Reverse Advent Calendar where they collect items to share with students and families in need starting twelve days before winter break. They have collected canned food items, clothing, gift cards, socks, hats, scarves, gloves, and many other items to help for the holidays.

The donations will be taken through this Friday and then given to several community organizations. The administration and staff truly appreciate all the efforts of our student council and their advisor and recognize they make a difference in the lives of others.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, we hosted our first school-wide Semester Send-off STEM Celebration. Students participated in the design modeling process in four STEM challenges incorporating math, science, humanities, and English. Every teacher worked with multiple grade levels and challenged students to design prototypes and test them as they analyze and evaluate their designs, while creating a final product for some challenges.

Students explored with circuit boards to learn about electrical currents, build helicopters and planes and discover how design impacts performance, combine math and design in a model, and use photography to influence writing. It was the first of many schoolwide STEM challenges for Garrett, as we continue to pursue the vision of becoming a Nevada Governor’s Designated STEM School in the near future.