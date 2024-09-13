Garrett offers exciting new programs, opportunities

Garrett Junior High School is off to an incredible start this year, with exciting new programs, expanded opportunities for learning, and a dedicated team ready to support our students.

One of the most exciting developments is the growth of our STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) programs. We are thrilled to have doubled our enrollment in the popular robotics program, now offering three classes at the beginner level, and an advanced robotics class. To take it a step further, Garrett JHS is forming a competitive robotics team, where students will put their skills to the test against other schools in the district. Additionally, our Design and Modeling program continues to challenge students through hands-on, real-world learning experiences. Currently, students are tasked with designing and engineering a custom orthotic for a patient with spastic hemiplegia. This project allows them to gain a deeper understanding of the unique needs of a child with this condition, while also considering the design challenges involved in creating an orthotic that can improve the patient’s quality of life. Another program we offer is Digital Design and Television Production. This is an extension of our broadcast curriculum to expand on the visual and performing arts for students who love to create.

Academically, we’re excited to introduce Geometry Honors to our schedule, providing advanced math opportunities to students ready to challenge themselves. This addition reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of our students and ensuring that they are prepared for future success.

The start of this school year also brought new faces to our staff. We are proud to welcome six new teachers and five new support staff members to the Bobcat family. These talented educators and professionals bring a wealth of experience and enthusiasm, and they are already making a positive impact in our school community.

In our athletics department, we are gearing up for an exciting season with the kickoff of flag football, which began on Sept. 10, and for the first time ever, we’ve added cross country to our sports program. Students now have more opportunities than ever to stay active, build teamwork, and represent the Bobcats on the field and track.

Outside of the classroom, our Bobcats can participate in a variety of sports and extracurricular activities to ensure that every student can find a way to get involved. In addition to sports, there are also 16 clubs and activities starting this week. With starting a Junior Varsity Quiz team, homework club, guitar club, equity and diversity, board games, chess, and our many 4-H after-school programs, students have a choice and opportunities to explore their interests, develop new skills, and make new friends.

As we look ahead to the rest of the year, we are excited about the journey and the opportunities that will make our students thrive. At Garrett Junior High School, we are committed to providing a well-rounded educational experience that prepares students for both academic success and personal growth. Go Bobcats!