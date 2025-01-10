Garrett gears up for second semester

The start of a new year is always a time for a fresh start and new opportunities. At Garrett Junior High, it’s the perfect time for our students to set new goals, challenge themselves, and make a plan for what they would like to accomplish.

With the Spring MAP assessments coming soon, students will be setting their SMART goals and working toward them. In the next few weeks, students will bring home their Family Reports to share with their parents and talk about the goals they have set for themselves.

Get ready to cheer on our Lady Cats and Boys Bobcats basketball teams as they start their 2025 season on Jan. 9. Our athletes have been working hard, and we can’t wait to see them in action. In addition to regular games, both teams will be competing in a tournament at the end of January, giving them the opportunity to learn and work as a team while competing. Come and pack the gym to show your Bobcat pride! If you’re interested in supporting our athletic program, we are currently looking for business partners as sponsors. Your contributions can make a big difference in helping our athletes and assisting the coaches in providing a strong program.

Garrett Junior High is making steps toward earning our governor’s STEM school designation. We are working closely with the Office of Science, Technology, and Innovation, who will be visiting our campus in January to interview students and staff and see all the amazing things we are doing. This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the innovative ways we teach and learn in science, technology, engineering, and math. They will see how we encourage students to use their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. We are excited to be one of the few schools in Clark County School District that will be considered for this designation this year.

The Leadership and National Junior Honor Society students will be attending a special Disney Way Workshop this weekend, which is a special opportunity for students to experience a hands-on approach on how Disney promotes leadership using the art of innovation. During this workshop, students will learn about Disney’s five steps of leadership, which include: Have a Clear Vision and Mission, Encourage an Innovative Environment, Pay Attention to Detail, Believe in Your Products and People, and Perseverance. We hope this experience will inspire our students to think creatively and apply what they learn in their everyday lives at school and in the community.

It’s time to start planning for next year. Registration for our incoming fifth-grade students transitioning to junior high school and our current sixth and seventh-grade students will begin soon. Students will meet with our school counselor to learn about the exciting classes and electives we offer, and help them explore all the options they have. Parents will also receive detailed registration information to help their Bobcats prepare for a successful school year.

Thank you for your continued support as we work together to make Garrett Junior High a great place to learn.