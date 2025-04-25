Annual Junior Ranger Day goes off as a hit

Junior Ranger Day is all about “inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards and connecting our community with Lake Mead in a fun, hands-on way,” Park Ranger Max Dotson said.

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review After the canine presentation, Junior Rangers lined up to get their papers signed before moving forward to the other events.

Junior Ranger Day is all about “inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards and connecting our community with Lake Mead in a fun, hands-on way,” Park Ranger Max Dotson said.

Dozens of families visited Junior Ranger Day on Saturday at Boulder Beach to learn more about their environment and participate in fun activities. According to the National Park Service, “Junior Ranger programs connect kids and their families to the people, places, and stories of the National Park Service.”

Marisa, Michael, and Mikey Argenziano enjoyed learning about Sloan Canyon and the types of animals that live there. “It’s important that the kids have learning,” Marisa Argenziano said. “This is a great way for the community to learn about natural resources.” Mikey Argenziano enjoyed seeing the different animal remains, such as the big horns from the bighorn sheep and a tortoise shell.

Jennifer Rackliffe and her two daughters enjoyed meeting Snitch, the Park Ranger canine. “The kids love seeing everything, they love learning about the stuff, and they’re still young but they get really excited about all the different things to see,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for them to be outside and appreciate national parks and everything. I think it’s a great way for the community to learn more about what the national parks do, and how to be safe, and how to take care of our natural resources. So, it’s just a great resource.”

Isaac Matthews, Yaritza Prapo, and Jaden Matthews enjoy visiting Lake Mead regularly, and after hearing about the event, they decided to visit. “It’s just a fun day,” Isaac Matthews said. “We come to Lake Mead a lot in the summer. I first heard about the actual clean-up part of it, where they’re cleaning up the coves and stuff, but then I heard that there was a kids’ thing so we decided to do the kids’ thing.” Jaden Matthews’ favorite thing he saw that day was the canine demonstration where bomb-sniffing dogs, drug-sniffing dogs, a human-remains dog, and canine biting demonstrations took place.

^

Multiple activities available

Some of the events at Junior Ranger Day included writing a poem to a fossil, connecting the dots of a whale skeleton, learning native names for plants, climbing on top of a boat, and fishing to learn about native fish types. There were a mix of activities to choose from, arts and crafts to ranger-led programs and wildlife education.

Children who participated in Junior Ranger Day activities were able to earn a Junior Ranger badge for their participation. Additionally, they took a Junior Ranger pledge, promising to stay safe, be a great role model, and continue their learning journey.

“Through Junior Ranger Day and Love Lake Mead Days, we aim to foster a deeper appreciation for public lands, promote outdoor recreation, and encourage volunteerism to help protect this incredible resource,” Park Ranger Dotson said. “Events like this bring people together with a shared sense of purpose. They give families an opportunity to explore, learn, and give back to the place they love. It helps build a stronger connection between the community and the park while reinforcing that protecting these spaces is a team effort.”