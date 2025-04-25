57°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
Community

Annual Junior Ranger Day goes off as a hit

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review After the canine presentation, Junior Rangers lined up to get thei ...
Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review After the canine presentation, Junior Rangers lined up to get their papers signed before moving forward to the other events.
Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review The Rackliffe family meets Snitch, a trained National Park Service ...
Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review The Rackliffe family meets Snitch, a trained National Park Service dog, moments before the canine presentation.
More Stories
bcr default image
Reframing language in mental health
bcr default image
A busy day at Mitchell Elementary
bcr default image
New tradition starts at King Elementary
bcr default image
If you have a black thumb try planting herbs
By Ian Cruz Boulder City Review
April 24, 2025 - 8:30 pm
 

Junior Ranger Day is all about “inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards and connecting our community with Lake Mead in a fun, hands-on way,” Park Ranger Max Dotson said.

Dozens of families visited Junior Ranger Day on Saturday at Boulder Beach to learn more about their environment and participate in fun activities. According to the National Park Service, “Junior Ranger programs connect kids and their families to the people, places, and stories of the National Park Service.”

Marisa, Michael, and Mikey Argenziano enjoyed learning about Sloan Canyon and the types of animals that live there. “It’s important that the kids have learning,” Marisa Argenziano said. “This is a great way for the community to learn about natural resources.” Mikey Argenziano enjoyed seeing the different animal remains, such as the big horns from the bighorn sheep and a tortoise shell.

Jennifer Rackliffe and her two daughters enjoyed meeting Snitch, the Park Ranger canine. “The kids love seeing everything, they love learning about the stuff, and they’re still young but they get really excited about all the different things to see,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for them to be outside and appreciate national parks and everything. I think it’s a great way for the community to learn more about what the national parks do, and how to be safe, and how to take care of our natural resources. So, it’s just a great resource.”

Isaac Matthews, Yaritza Prapo, and Jaden Matthews enjoy visiting Lake Mead regularly, and after hearing about the event, they decided to visit. “It’s just a fun day,” Isaac Matthews said. “We come to Lake Mead a lot in the summer. I first heard about the actual clean-up part of it, where they’re cleaning up the coves and stuff, but then I heard that there was a kids’ thing so we decided to do the kids’ thing.” Jaden Matthews’ favorite thing he saw that day was the canine demonstration where bomb-sniffing dogs, drug-sniffing dogs, a human-remains dog, and canine biting demonstrations took place.

^

Multiple activities available

Some of the events at Junior Ranger Day included writing a poem to a fossil, connecting the dots of a whale skeleton, learning native names for plants, climbing on top of a boat, and fishing to learn about native fish types. There were a mix of activities to choose from, arts and crafts to ranger-led programs and wildlife education.

Children who participated in Junior Ranger Day activities were able to earn a Junior Ranger badge for their participation. Additionally, they took a Junior Ranger pledge, promising to stay safe, be a great role model, and continue their learning journey.

“Through Junior Ranger Day and Love Lake Mead Days, we aim to foster a deeper appreciation for public lands, promote outdoor recreation, and encourage volunteerism to help protect this incredible resource,” Park Ranger Dotson said. “Events like this bring people together with a shared sense of purpose. They give families an opportunity to explore, learn, and give back to the place they love. It helps build a stronger connection between the community and the park while reinforcing that protecting these spaces is a team effort.”

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Reframing language in mental health
By Boulder City Community Hospital Community Heartbeat

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of.

bcr default image
A busy day at Mitchell Elementary
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

Thursday, April 17, 2025 was an especially magical day at Mitchell Elementary.

bcr default image
New tradition starts at King Elementary
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

Nearly a decade ago, a longstanding tradition at King Elementary came to an end.

bcr default image
Where passion meets performance
Abby Francis Boulder City High School

BCHS has many performing and fine art programs to meet the needs of our very talented youth in Boulder City.

All that jazz
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Saturday, the Las Vegas Jazz Society and Boulder City Friends of the Library hosted an afternoon of jazz music in the library’s amphitheater. More than 100 people turned out for the free concert.

bcr default image
Mitchell proud to be Leader In Me Lighthouse School
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

It is so great to see our students back in school this week after spring break. As we head into this last quarter of the school year, it is an important time to reflect on the year as we begin planning for next year.

bcr default image
What is occupational therapy?
Community Heartbeat By Boulder City Hospital

Occupational therapists ask, “What matters to you?” instead of “What’s the matter with you?”

Photos by Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review This past weekend, the Boulder City Parks and Recreation ...
All Aboard!

This past weekend, the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gym played host to the Spring Model Train Show. There, hobby enthusiasts bought, sold and displayed their trains.

bcr default image
Shorter SBAC test: A win for students
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

Exciting news for our students and community! The Clark County School District (CCSD) will be implementing the shorter version of the SBAC, Nevada’s state assessment for reading, math, science, and writing.