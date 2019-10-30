For the Children
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Christina Vela, left, executive director of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, and Brittany McCoy, right, development director for St. Jude’s, accepted a $1,000 donation from Cokie Booth, president of the Boulder City Community Club, during the group’s meeting Oct. 24 . Vela told club members about St. Jude’s services to help children in the foster care system and its plans to create a facility to help sex trafficking victims.