42°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

For the Children

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
October 30, 2019 - 3:20 pm
 

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Christina Vela, left, executive director of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, and Brittany McCoy, right, development director for St. Jude’s, accepted a $1,000 donation from Cokie Booth, president of the Boulder City Community Club, during the group’s meeting Oct. 24 . Vela told club members about St. Jude’s services to help children in the foster care system and its plans to create a facility to help sex trafficking victims.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mariley Hernandez 796 Los Tavis Way
Best Dam Halloween Decorations in Town
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Halloween is one of the spookiest days of the year, and some Boulder City residents have taken the holiday to heart. To showcase the different festive decorations, the Boulder City Review scoured the streets to find the best decorated houses. Be sure to check them out today before Halloween is over.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Francyl Gawryn, associate pastor for Grace Communit ...
Gawryn shares ‘Beloved’ music
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Most religious leaders reach their flocks through moving words, but Boulder City’s Francyl Gawryn chooses to get her message across through music.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Harper Risalvato, left, and her sister Olivia, pet a ...
Seen on Scene At Trunk or Treat
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

(Patti Diamond) Pumpkin Spice Caramel Corn is an easy-to-make treat for fall. Adding green food ...
One recipe. Two treats. No tricks
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Well, maybe there’s a little trick to this caramel corn. We’re going to sneak in the perfect amount of pumpkin pie spice and salt to make an autumn snack that’s crunchy, sweet, salty and ridiculously addictive.

Senior Center, Oct. 31
By Boulder City Review

Senior Center, Oct. 31

Community Briefs, Oct. 31
By Boulder City Review

Elks to hold monthly bingo game

The Hallam family came to last year's annual Trunk or Treat event put on by the Boulder City Ch ...
Treats, contests highlight holiday celebration
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

This weekend, Veterans’ Memorial Park will be filled with ghosts, goblins and emblems of Halloween for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s annual Trunk or Treat celebration.

The Boulder City Library Board of Trustees is holding a party at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 to celebrate p ...
Community Briefs, Oct. 24
By Boulder City Review

Community club to learn about St. Jude’s

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Volunteer Ursula Stelzner mans the baskets in the j ...
Seen on Scene: At Country Store
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review