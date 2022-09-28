90°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Festival puts emphasis on fine arts

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
September 28, 2022 - 4:12 pm
 
(Image courtesy Boulder City Hospital Foundation) “Maravilla” by Las Vegas artist Eric Calv ...
(Image courtesy Boulder City Hospital Foundation) “Maravilla” by Las Vegas artist Eric Calvillo was commissioned to be the featured art for this year’s Art in the Park festival presented by Boulder City Hospital Foundation. It will be showcased on T-shirts and other materials promoting the Oct. 1 and 2 fundraiser for the nonprofit hospital.

This year’s Art in the Park will put the emphasis on art.

Wendy Adams, director of the Boulder City Hospital Foundation that presents the annual event, said she has “put all my energy in finding fine arts.”

While many enjoy the crafts that are also featured at the fundraiser for the nonprofit Boulder City Hospital, Adams said the two-day festival was originally known for its fine arts and she wanted to bring that back.

“This year we have 100-plus (fine artists),” she said.

According to Adams, this year’s event will feature the largest number of booths it has ever seen.

She said the demand has been so great, the art show will spill out from Bicentennial, North Escalante, South Escalante and Wilbur Square parks onto Colorado and Arizona streets.

“We will even have some artists on the pavement,” she said.

Adams said she is also “excited to report that 30 percent of our 300-plus booths are brand-new. The favorites will still be there, but new artists, fine artists that once we thought were forgotten … they are back.”

She said there will be more sculptors, wood workers and hand-blown glass artists this year.

This year’s featured artist is Eric Calvillo of Las Vegas, who will have a booth in Wilbur Square Park.

He commissioned a piece for the festival called “Maravilla,” which is featured on T-shirts and other marketing materials.

“It means wonder or marvelous,” Adams said, adding it traces back to his heritage and Spanish roots.

A native of San Jose, California, Calvillo said he works in acrylics and oils. On his website he wrote, “my goal is for my work to convey emotion yet be visually pleasing. These two qualities can easily conflict one another, but I think it’s important to find the balance.”

Art in the Park also attracts a variety of food vendors. Adams said “both sides of the street will be lined with food vendors, anything you can think of. Indulge and have fun.”

Art in the Park is the major fundraiser each year for the hospital. Adams said the proceeds are not earmarked for anything in particular, but “there is always something on the bucket list.”

She expects more than 100,000 people to attend over the two-day show.

Paid parking is available at Veterans’ Memorial Park that includes shuttle transportation to the downtown area; free parking is available on city streets near the parks. There is no admission fee to the show.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Owen Ozborn, 5, gets ready to throw a water toy int ...
Seen on Scene: At the Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Owen Ozborn, 5, gets ready to throw a toy into the pool for Charlie during the Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty at Boulder City Pool on Saturday.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Dale Ryan, left, and Dr. Robert Merrell grilled bra ...
Seen on Scene: At the Würst Festival
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Photos by Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

(Boulder City Review file photo) Dale Ryan, a member of the Rotary Club of Boulder City, and Am ...
Würst Festival brings food, fun downtown
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Members of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary invite the community to join them for a day of food, fun and festivities at the 26th annual Würst Festival on Saturday in Bicentennial and Wilbur Square parks.

(Boulder City Review file photo The United States Air Force Thunderbirds, seen above Boulder Ci ...
Thunderbirds amaze spectators with acrobatics
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Many oldtimers fondly remember the comic book and television versions of “Superman,” and the astonishment of the anonymous characters when they saw something foreign flying overhead — “It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Superman!”

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) The Texas mountain laurel tree is xeric. It grows to about 20 feet ...
‘Xeric’ plants, trees require less water
By Bob Morris Gardening

Thanks for sending me pictures of your plants. Many homeowners don’t know the names of plants in their yards or landscapes. Most can look at a plant and know if it is a tree, shrub, or flower but not its name much less how often it should be watered and with how much.

(Photo courtesy Susan Mitchell) Lila Stankovic, 11, is the third generation of the Mitchell-Sta ...
Family tradition highlights importance of Constitution
By Boulder City Review

For more than 10 years, the Mitchell-Stankovic family has created a display at the Boulder City Library to commemorate Constitution Week, which will be observed Sept. 17-23.

(Photo courtesy of Bob Morris) This fig tree has a “briba” or early crop along wi ...
Weather, location affects fruit production
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have a Washington navel orange and Flordaprince peach tree planted this spring that a local nursery claimed was eight to 10 years old. The peach tree produced lots of small fruit. The orange tree produced tons of flowers but fruit that dropped from it after it flowered. The trees don’t look so good now. Your opinion please?

Dave Maxwell
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Mines spurred trains’ construction
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Mining was the main reason Nevada was developed as a state, what with the very rich Comstock Lode at Virginia City and numerous other communities and camps such as Delamar and Pioche. Mining was equally important in California as well and had been since the gold rush there of 1849.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Fly sticks can help trap the insects, which seem to be plentiful t ...
Monsoon season creates perfect conditions for flies
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Anyone watching HBO’s sci-fi series “Westworld” must be particularly creeped out by our current fly infestation, especially since the show filmed on location at Hoover Dam and Black Canyon this year. For folks not hip to this dystopian neo-Western, flies represent, well, pretty much the end of mankind as we know it.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City Chautauqua) Nancy Hasty will portray Jackie Cochran at 1 p.m. Sept ...
Aviation heroes land at Chautauqua
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Chautauqua will be soaring to new heights and “Pushing the Envelope” when it returns later this month for performances at the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club.