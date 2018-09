Susan Mitchell Ryan Stankovic helped the Mitchell Stankovic family carry on its 15-year tradition of creating a display about the Constitution in the rotunda at the Boulder City Library. The display, which will be at the library throughout September, continues the legacy of late Boulder City resident Luanna Mitchell, historian of Silver State Daughters of the American Revolution, to commemorate signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.

Susan Mitchell

By Boulder City Review