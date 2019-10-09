59°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Fall candles raise burning issues

By Norma Vally Home Matters
October 9, 2019 - 3:33 pm
 

The sights and scents of fall are unmistakable. Bringing that autumn ambiance into your home is easy by adding seasonal scented candles. That dancing light and autumn aroma will make any room cozy and inviting. With just a flick of a matchstick, autumn is in the air.

Less inviting, however, are some candle prices. The most shocking I’ve seen, the Baobab Collection, 14-inch Women candle in magnolia and rose at $760 — is ridiculous, even for a candle junkie like me. But still, the average medium-sized Yankee Candle will cost over $25. Talk about burning money.

In addition to cost, another candle conundrum is content. What exactly are you burning? Are there heavy metals in the wick? Is the wax made of paraffin, a petroleum byproduct that releases carcinogens when burned? You know the black soot ring you see around some candle jars after use? That’s a result of burning paraffin — petro-carbon soot — and exactly what you want to stay away from.

A report by the EPA states, “Burning candles and incense can be sources of particulate matter. Burning candles with lead core wicks may result in indoor air concentrations of lead above EPA-recommended thresholds.”

It’s reasonable to question something we’re burning in the home, if not solely for health reasons. Soot from candles can darken and stain walls.

The best cleaner I’ve used on soot is the Smoke/Soot Eraser Sponge by Absorene. It’s a nonchemical, rubber sponge that’s used dry, so no dripping.

Healthier and cleaner-burning waxes to consider are soy, coconut, rice, uncontaminated vegetable oils and beeswax. Natural scents should come from essential oils and botanicals. Better wicks to consider are braided cotton, wood or cellulose core.

Using fall’s familiar fruits, here are two DIY candle projects that are easy to make and produce beautiful results with a price tag of under a few bucks. How do you like them apples? Turning apples and pumpkins into aromatic candleholders is easy as “pie.” They can stand alone, in a grouping, or part of an arrangement.

DIY Apple Candles

n Get some colorful apples, as flat-bottomed as you can find.

n Pull out the stem.

n On the top of the apple, use a marker to trace the diameter of the candle you want to use (tealight, votive or stick).

n Use a paring knife to cut out what you’ve traced, then scoop out the flesh to the depth you need. (Photographed here, I went the depth of the tealight so it sits flush.) Note: Err on the smaller side of your cut; you can always go bigger if needed. If you use a taller candle, make sure to go deep enough to secure it from falling out.

n Stick your candle in the opening and finesse the cut if necessary for the right fit.

In my arrangement I used pressed leaves and yard clippings of pine cones and baby pomegranates. I added cinnamon sticks and sprinkled cinnamon in the apple hole so when the tea light heats up it smells like apple pie baking in the oven.

DIY Mini Pumpkin Candles

n Choose mini pumpkins about the height of a votive candle holder (2-3 inches).

n Remove the stem.

n On the top of the pumpkin, use a marker to trace the diameter of your candleholder.

n Cut out what you’ve traced then scoop out the insides.

n Sprinkle pumpkin spice inside the pumpkin so when the candle warms, it will release the scent.

n Place your votive candle inside the hole, and finesse the opening if necessary.

These apple and pumpkin candles last from several days to over a week, depending on ambient temperatures and fruit freshness.

As with any candle, don’t leave it unattended or burning on a susceptible surface.

Norma Vally is a seasoned veteran of home improvement; her career includes four seasons as host of Discovery Home Channel’s Emmy-nominated series “Toolbelt Diva.” A columnist and author, Vally splits her time in Southern Nevada, Los Angeles and New York City. Follow her on Facebook at Norma Vally “Toolbelt Diva” and visit her at www.NormaVally.com. Email Norma@NormaVally.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School junior Calli Williams cuts o ...
Students schooled on education
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

School is all about learning and for some local students it includes more than reading, writing and arithmetic.

(Nevada Department of Veterans Services) Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, right, names Veterans of Fo ...
Local VFW, auxiliary recognized for support of veterans
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post was recently recognized by Gov. Steve Sisolak for its work supporting veterans.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) “Stellaluna,” a story about young bat ...
Children’s tale to be told on walk through museum
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Library and the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum have partnered to promote literacy for children and adults through StoryWalk.

(Patti Diamond) By taking advantage of sales and seasonal fruits, you can create a charcuterie ...
Charcuterie board can be built on budget
By Patti Diamond Boulder City Review

“Oooooh! Try this cheese with a bite of this and a sip of that!” It’s the hottest trend in easy home entertaining: a charcuterie board overflowing with wonderful nibbly noshy goodies to mix and match.

 
Seen on Scene: At Art in the Park
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Senior Center, Oct. 10
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Georgia came to the shelter as a stray and was never claimed. Geo ...
Community Briefs, Oct. 10
By Boulder City Review

Final talk in ‘Undertold Stories’ series moves to tonight

Art in the Park offers attendees the chance to create their own works. Boulder City residents B ...
Art in the Park returns
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The parks in downtown Boulder City will once again be transformed into an outdoor art gallery as Art in the Park returns for its 56th year.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Crimson Manor is part of the Boulder City Haunted Gho ...
Ghosts, monsters to haunt town for Halloween
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local business owner Tom Devlin has turned one of his passions into another memorable event by teaming up with the creator of Bonnie Screams to offer more Halloween experiences.

High school to celebrate homecoming
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s annual homecoming celebration starts today, Oct. 3, with a parade downtown.