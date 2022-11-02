Entries sought for holiday contests

Boulder City residents are invited to participate in the Boulder City Review’s annual holiday contests.

(Boulder City Review file photo)

The fourth annual Christmas cookie/candy competition is returning after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. Each Christmas cookie/candy entry will be judged on its appearance, availability of ingredients, ease of preparation, taste and shelf life. The first-place winners in each category will receive a $50 gift card.

Entering is a piece of cake. Simply bake a dozen cookies or create a dozen confections and bring them, along with a copy of the recipe, to the Boulder City Review office by noon Nov. 18. There is no entry fee.

Those entering are also welcome to share their stories about how the cookies or candies make the holidays more special for their families.

The third annual Christmas coloring contest has been divided into three age divisions: 4-7, 8-12 and 55 and older. Entrants may not have assistance coloring the picture, but may receive help in filling out the entry form.

Each entry will be judged on its use of color, neatness and overall appearance.

To enter, just clip the picture out of an issue of the Boulder City Review and color it. The pictures will be published in the newspaper today and Nov. 10. Entries can be completed in crayons, colored pencils or felt-tip pens.

The first-place winner in each category will receive a $25 gift card. Second-place and honorable-mention winners will receive special awards.

Entries must be received no later than noon Nov. 18. A special Christmas box will be placed at the Boulder City Review office, 508 Nevada Way, Suite 1, to drop off entries.

Winners will be notified by Nov. 28. Recipes and the first-place winners in each age division of the coloring contest will be published in the Boulder City Review’s special Taste of the Holidays issue Dec. 1. Additionally, coloring contest entries will be displayed on the windows of the Boulder City Review’s office.

The Christmas cookie/candy contest and Christmas coloring contest are open to anyone except employees of the Boulder City Review or Las Vegas Review-Journal Inc. or their relatives.