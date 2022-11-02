45°F
Community

Entries sought for holiday contests

By Boulder City Review
November 2, 2022 - 3:07 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Entries in the Boulder City Review’s third annual Christmas coloring contest are welcome and must be received by noon Nov. 18.

Boulder City residents are invited to participate in the Boulder City Review’s annual holiday contests.

The fourth annual Christmas cookie/candy competition is returning after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. Each Christmas cookie/candy entry will be judged on its appearance, availability of ingredients, ease of preparation, taste and shelf life. The first-place winners in each category will receive a $50 gift card.

Entering is a piece of cake. Simply bake a dozen cookies or create a dozen confections and bring them, along with a copy of the recipe, to the Boulder City Review office by noon Nov. 18. There is no entry fee.

Those entering are also welcome to share their stories about how the cookies or candies make the holidays more special for their families.

The third annual Christmas coloring contest has been divided into three age divisions: 4-7, 8-12 and 55 and older. Entrants may not have assistance coloring the picture, but may receive help in filling out the entry form.

Each entry will be judged on its use of color, neatness and overall appearance.

To enter, just clip the picture out of an issue of the Boulder City Review and color it. The pictures will be published in the newspaper today and Nov. 10. Entries can be completed in crayons, colored pencils or felt-tip pens.

The first-place winner in each category will receive a $25 gift card. Second-place and honorable-mention winners will receive special awards.

Entries must be received no later than noon Nov. 18. A special Christmas box will be placed at the Boulder City Review office, 508 Nevada Way, Suite 1, to drop off entries.

Winners will be notified by Nov. 28. Recipes and the first-place winners in each age division of the coloring contest will be published in the Boulder City Review’s special Taste of the Holidays issue Dec. 1. Additionally, coloring contest entries will be displayed on the windows of the Boulder City Review’s office.

The Christmas cookie/candy contest and Christmas coloring contest are open to anyone except employees of the Boulder City Review or Las Vegas Review-Journal Inc. or their relatives.

(Photo courtesy Susan Mitchell Stankovic) Seven framed and mounted pictures drawn by Ukrainian ...
Local kids create artwork to aid Ukrainian children
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Local children joined efforts with children from the Ukraine to help raise funds for Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) This apricot tree is getting water and fertilizer from the nearby l ...
Tree roots will follow easiest path to water
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. Recently our neighbors converted their front lawn to artificial turf. The trees were getting some good moisture from their grass, and now they won’t. The other two sides of the trees are on the street side and the driveway side. Will the trees start to deteriorate?

(Photo courtesy Erik Gloege) Longtime friends Adrian Leon, left, and Erik Gloege were able to c ...
City ideal place for longtime friends’ first collaboration
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Done in the spirit of days gone by when neighborhood children would get together and put on a show in their garage, longtime friends Erik Gloege of Boulder City and Adrian Leon of Los Angeles collaborated on a full-length film that was filmed primarily within the community.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Jessica Jones of Blis Salon won first place in the trunk dec ...
Seen on Scene: At Trunk or Treat
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Jessica Jones of Blis Salon won first place in the trunk decorating contest with her Flintstones theme. She is dressed as Wilma Flintstone and pictured with her family, Sean Dodge as Fred Flintstone, Huxley Dodge as Bam Bam and Crystal Jones as Betty Rubble at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday.

Never too early for Toys For Tots
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

It was only September when all of a sudden local large retailers, as well as some major thrift stores, began placing Christmas merchandise out for customers to purchase. It wasn’t even Halloween, but there was a Santa Claus photo announcing Dec. 25. Thanksgiving? Veterans Day? No thanks, not yet. Just line up and buy Christmas decorations in September.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City Review’s Christmas Cookie and Confection Co ...
BCR’s annual cookie, candy, coloring contests return
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Review is looking to showcase its readers’ artistic talents this holiday season as preparations are underway for its fourth annual Christmas cookie/candy contest and its third annual Christmas coloring contest.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Children and their parents will fill Veterans' Memorial Park o ...
Tradition returns with Trunk or Treat

Children of the night are free to roam, haunt and collect candy at this year’s Trunk or Treat event.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Pumpkins are a sure sign that fall has arrived and make good vesse ...
Master gardeners disseminate knowledge, DIY help
By Norma Vally Home Matters

As temperatures slowly start to drop we can finally get a feel for fall and everything pumpkin that fills menus, shelves and Pinterest boards. Pumpkins are undoubtedly the foremost visual cue for autumn. But only autumn. We don’t decorate Christmas pumpkins, put them in Easter baskets or set them on Fourth of July picnic tables. There’s just something about a pumpkin’s shape and color that immediately tells us what time of year it is.

(Getty Images)
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Smith’s expeditions paved way West
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Jedediah Smith, famous mountain man, trapper, explorer and map maker, may not have been the first white man to enter the Nevada area — some Spanish conquistadors most likely had crossed the same deserts and mountains before him — but Smith certainly was the first to spend any significant time exploring the region. He made two trips across Southern Nevada and one across sections of the central part of the state when all of it was just a blank area on any maps of the day.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) Spanish lavender, seen growing near grapes, handles our desert&#x20 ...
Too much water likely cause of lavender’s demise
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I planted a sweet lavender plant last year and it grew great until this August and then suddenly died. It was getting about 2 gallons per watering via two emitters. I would like to replace it with another lavender. It gets morning sun and afternoon shade. What variety of lavender would you recommend we try?