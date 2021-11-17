Elks to dish up free Thanksgiving meal

For those who don’t have the ability to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal, or have a place to go, members of Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, are inviting them to sit at their table.

(Getty Images) Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, will serve a free Thanksgiving meal to those in need and others in the community who don’t have the ability to make dinner or a place to go at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25.

For those who don’t have the ability to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal, or have a place to go, members of Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, are inviting them to sit at their table.

For at least 25 years, the Elks lodge has been serving a free holiday meal to those in need or to those who would like to celebrate with fellow members of the community.

According to Helen Breeden, secretary/treasurer for the lodge, there will be two seatings: one at 11 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. on Nov. 25. An all-you-can-eat turkey dinner, complete with all the trimmings, will be served buffet style.

There is no cost to attend, but donations are welcome, Breeden said.

Members of the lodge donate turkeys and others in the community, including Albertsons, donate the side dishes and desserts. Additionally, the lodge raises funds to round out the meal.

Elks also prepare and serve the meal.

Breeden said they expect to serve between 200 and 300 people this year.

Reservations are not necessary.

The lodge is at 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.