Editor merits thanks for efforts on behalf of city

Journalists have a very specific way to let their editors know an article is complete: They type -30- at the end, to signify that the article is complete. After more than a decade, Hali Bernstein Saylor is putting a – 30- at the end of informing, entertaining and sharing the best (and sometimes the worst) of our community in the Boulder City Review.

Mayor Joe Hardy

Hali started her journalism career in the 1980s after graduating from California State University, Northridge. She worked for various publications before landing at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2002 as the editor for the Home and Garden section. Her work and reputation for perfection elevated her role to copy editor. In November 2013, she accepted the role of editor at the Boulder City Review.

Hali embedded herself into our community, showing up for special events to put their importance into words and photos. She captured thousands of wonderful stories and images over past 20 years at places like the Damboree parades, Parks and Recreation events, visits from high-profile celebrities and lawmakers and more. She always has a smile and a kind word when she enters a room.

Just as any reporter or editor will tell you, covering the news means also sharing stories of tragedy, heartbreak, crime and controversies. Hali always handled the sad stories with a measure of compassion and care; the tough stories with fairness and fact-based information. She never inserted herself into the story, one of journalism’s basic tenets, so hopefully she doesn’t take umbrage with me writing about her. Hali did all of this wonderful work with Andy, her husband of nearly 30 years by her side. Together, they raised two children. These days, she and Andy keep busy taking care of their dog, Festivus.

Hali’s departure comes less than a year after reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear left the paper, moving out of the state. Celia shared with me that Hali “made me want to strive for excellence.” In the past few years, the team racked up quite a few awards from the Nevada Press Foundation, including 12 awards in 2022: six first-place honors, four second-place awards and two third-place awards.

She occasionally provided her own thoughts on a wide variety of topics in her editorial/opinion pieces with an appropriate amount of wit, humor and empathy. Hali was consistently recognized for headline writing, winning the first place in 2021 and 2018, second place in 2018 and 2016, and third place in 2019 and 2018.

Hundreds of small-town publications have folded in the past 20 years. It isn’t lost on me that a paper like the Boulder City Review is special and frankly, rare in this day and age. As you read this edition of the Boulder City Review, please join me in giving thanks to Hali for keeping our small-town paper filled with meaningful, important information. I’m hoping whatever the next chapter holds for Hali, she continues to love her work and will not be a stranger to this community — her community!

-30-

Joe Hardy is mayor of Boulder City. He previously served in the state Assembly and Senate.