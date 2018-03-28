Easter sunrise service planned

Boulder City residents can start their Easter celebration on Sunday morning before the sun comes up at the annual Easter Sunrise celebration at Hemenway Valley Park.

The Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council sponsors the yearly service, which begins at 6:15 a.m. This free service is open to all and will feature prayer, scripture readings and meditation.

Tom Burke will open the service with the welcome and opening prayer. Fran Haraway will present a meditation she wrote called “Mary’s Turn.” There will also be several scripture readings done by Jill Rowland-Lagan, Sharon Parkis and Mike Casey. Linda Nations will give the closing prayer. Also participating in the service are Linda Lintner and Bryan Haraway.

“It’s beautiful because the sun is coming up over the lake and over the hill,” said Kathy Whitman, an organizer of the event. “It’s really glorious when it comes up.”

Whitman said the council is expecting 400 people to attend. Those who want to come should bring chairs, blankets and a warm coat. There will also be free donuts, donated by Albertsons, and coffee.

There will be an offering taken at the service, which will be split between Emergency Aid of Boulder City and Lend A Hand of Boulder City after expenses.

Hemenway Valley Park is at 401 Ville Drive.

For details, call 702-499-7642.

