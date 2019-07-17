Donation to Celebrate
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Con Edison Development-Copper Mountain Solar donated $2,500 to Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department for its swimming grants, scholarship program and Damboree fireworks. Celebrating the donation were, from left, Julie Calloway, Jennifer Spinkelink, Breanna Moore holding Elijah Moore, Nate Moore, a solar operator at Copper Mountain, holding his son Noah Moore, Kelly Lehr, Parks and Recreation Department Director Roger Hall, Pam Hickey and Jami Goudy.