77°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Disabled veterans stumble at boat harbor

By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter
June 1, 2022 - 2:54 pm
 

The Americans with Disabilities Act became law in 1990. The ADA is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation and all public and private places that are open to the general public.

The purpose of the law is to make sure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. The act gives civil rights protections to individuals with disabilities similar to those provided to those on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age and religion.

It guarantees equal opportunity for all with disabilities in public accommodations, employment, transportation, state and local government services, and telecommunications. The ADA is divided into five titles, or sections, that relate to different areas of public life.

In 2008, the Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act was signed into law and became effective Jan. 1, 2009. It made a number of significant changes to the definition of “disability.”

The changes in the amendments apply to all titles of the act, including 1) (employment practices of private employers with 15 or more employees, state and local governments, employment agencies, labor unions, agents of the employer and joint management labor committees); 2) (programs and activities of state and local government entities); and 3) (private entities that are considered places of public accommodation). Of course all of the above include protections for disabled veterans.

Those acts seem pretty comprehensive. But I have to wonder if the Lake Mead boat harbor perhaps has a legal exception. Recently, I had a business meeting at the harbor with an associate. I don’t own or rent a boat, but the person I had to see wanted to meet there. The harbor has a restaurant and a gift shop, open to all, be they boaters or not. Disabled veterans, and all disabled, might want to think twice before visiting.

I approached the security gate, where an employee collects a federal fee to enter the area. I informed the guard that I was a veteran and asked if there were discounts available. He asked to see my veterans’ identification and advised me there would be no charge. I presented my Veterans Affairs card and he signed me up.

He gave me a military pass with the heading America the Beautiful that entitles me to enter the national parks and federal recreational lands at no cost. That’s good news for veterans who want to use the local facilities, especially if they are able-bodied. But once I drove to the Boulder Beach sections, things changed. The boat harbor in particular (as well as all the shoreline areas) does feature tons of parking. But it’s all dirt, rocks and gravel. Anyone with mobility problems, limping, use of canes, crutches, walkers or wheelchairs, will be at a distinct disadvantage. (I am a disabled veteran. I experienced the problem.)

In addition, the parking area is at least a couple of football fields away from the boat house. If one makes it to the start of the pier, that’s another hike. And the pier has no sides to it. Using any type of device that might make one lose their balance could see them topple into the water.

As I’ve noted, the National Park System, part of the federal government, may have a legal exemption to ADA legislation. I’ll send them this column to inquire and ask them to respond.

But exception or not, as a disabled veteran I am cautioning my brothers in arms, as well as civilian individuals, before they enter the Lake Mead recreation area along the shore. The free military entrance pass is tempting. But literally, watch your step.

Chuck N. Baker is an award-winning journalist and a Vietnam War Purple Heart veteran. He can be heard at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday on KKVV-AM hosting “That’s America to Me” and occasionally on KUNV-FM hosting “America’s Veterans, Today and Tomorrow.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The student leadership of Boulder City High School's ...
Class of 2022 leaders share memories, goals
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

From serving others to becoming a rocket scientist, the goals of Boulder City High School’s class of 2022 graduates are as vast and diverse as the students themselves.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Showing off their stylish attire at Boulder City Ho ...
Hospital gala honors first responders
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Local first responders from the fire and police departments, hospital and emergency medical service providers were honored Saturday during Boulder City Hospital Foundation’s annual Heart of the Community Gala.

Dave Maxwell
Man’s delusions lead to rampage with an ax
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

The little, quiet, small town of Austin we know today was once a bustling midstate contemporary of Virginia City. About 165 miles east of Virginia City, it spawned many more mineral strikes than in the Comstock area.

(Norma Vally) The Nevada State Contractors Board can help homeowners ensure they are hiring lic ...
Homeowners warned of increasing contractor, service scams
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The Nevada State Contractors Board is warning homeowners, especially the more vulnerable, like senior citizens and non-English speaking residents, to be on the lookout for unsolicited “too good too be true” offers from door-to-door salesmen or inexpensive home services from sites like Craigslist.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of Beta Sigma Phi sorority recognized Cokie ...
Sorority recognizes women’s achievements
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Members from three chapters of Beta Sigma Phi sorority in Boulder City gathered Monday, April 25, night to celebrate Founder’s Day. The celebration also included honoring Cokie Booth as the Community Lady of the Year, Julie Boyster as the Sorority Lady of the Year and Krishun Stanton, who was recognized for 25 years of membership through the silver circle ritual.