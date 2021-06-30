Damboree expands to 2 days

The upcoming two-day Damboree celebration will be a great time for families, friends, neighbors and visitors to gather in Boulder City, spend time together and celebrate the Fourth of July.

This year’s Fourth of July Damboree parade will take place downtown beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The upcoming two-day Damboree celebration will be a great time for families, friends, neighbors and visitors to gather in Boulder City, spend time together and celebrate the Fourth of July.

The event starts Saturday, July 3, and continues through Sunday, July 4.

“Saturday morning will start with the annual pancake breakfast in Bicentennial Park, hosted by Boulder City Rotary at 7 a.m.,” said Dawn Green, spokesperson for the Damboree Committee. “The parade will start at 9 a.m. with a flyover by Boulder City’s Veterans flyers club. Then you are free to enjoy your weekend doing family picnics and other gatherings.”

As in years past, the parade will travel through the downtown area, starting on Colorado Street and heading down Nevada Way to Fifth Street. The water play area starts on Fifth Street at Avenue A and continues on Avenue B to the end of the parade at Sixth Street.

Green said the committee is not sponsoring any activities in Broadbent Park, and there won’t be any games, food or beer trucks there.

“There will be (Boulder City High School) reunion gatherings,” she said. “We will do our usual swimming pool game of a coin toss at 11 a.m.”

Because the Fourth of July falls on Sunday this year, the parade will be held Saturday and the events are split over two days.

Sunday’s festivities begin at 4 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Parking costs $10 per vehicle.

“The rock climbing wall and jumping/bungee ride will be at the park along with the splash area starting around 4, possibly sooner,” said Green.

“We’ve encouraged our vendors to arrive early. Food and beer trucks will be ready to serve starting at 2 p.m. Feel free to pack your own picnic and enjoy the park.”

Green said no private fireworks or tent stakes are allowed.

At 6 p.m., music with DJ Mike Pacini begins and goes until the fireworks show at 9 p.m. The show will last about 30 minutes and be followed by more music.

Green said Pacini also will be shooting T-shirts into the crowd and performing magic while playing music.

“During the fireworks his music will change to patriotic hits,” she added.

For more information about the event, contact the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department at 702-293-9256 or email Damboree@bcnv.org.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.