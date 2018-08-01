Creative Watercrafts

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Andrew Hyusentruyt, 7, entered The Volcano into the 18th annual cardboard boat races at Boulder City Pool on July 25. Joining him for the fun was his sister Avery Huysentruyt, 14.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Carson Conway, 7, shows off his Jurassic Jeep entry for the 18th annual cardboard boat races at the Boulder City Pool on July 25. It won third place for most original entry.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Children in the 6 and younger age division reach the finish line after racing their entries in the 18th annual cardboard boat races at the Boulder City Pool on July 25. Mieke Schultz, far left, came in first.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Seven-year-old Taylor Reeves' Smoky the Great volcano entry, which spewed smoke thanks to the use of dry ice, won first place for the best movie depiction in the 18th annual cardboard boat races at the Boulder City Pool on July 25.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Sammy Schultz, 10, created the US Raptor Carrier and his sister, Mieke Schultz, 6, made the Dinosaur Rex for the 18th annual cardboard boat races at the Boulder City Pool on July 25.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review For the first time in the history of the cardboard boat races at Boulder City Pool, its lifeguards had an entry. Showing off their creation are, standing, from left, Ben Missel, Dillon Viera, Michael Trassdahl, Joshua Larson, Robbie Leavitt, Hunter Dale, and kneeling, Alea Lehr and Jessica Smith.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Mayor Rod Woodbury talks to Michael and Makenzie Martorano about their entries while judging the 18th annual cardboard boat races at the Boulder City Pool on July 25.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Canyon Lenon, 10, entered the HMS Raptor in the 18th annual cardboard boat races at Boulder City Pool on July 25. His boat came in second place in the most original category, and he places first in his swimming heat.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Morgan Barrow, 13, and Logan Barrow, 10, created their versions of velociraptors Blue and Delta, respectively, for the 18th annual cardboard boat races at the Boulder City Pool on July 25. They won the Mayor's Choice award.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Brothers Quinlan, 5, and Brendan Smith, 8, presented the Dino Cave for the 18th annual cardboard boat races on July 25.

18th annual cardboard boat races

Most original boat: Mikayla Martorano, Hatchling, first; Canyon Lenon, HMS Raptor, second; Carson Conway, Jurassic Jeep, third.

Best movie depiction: Taylor Reeves, Smoky the Great, first; Drew Huysentryut, The Volcano, second; Makenzie Martorano, Jurassic Park, third.

Funniest boat: Julian Moody, Mosesaurus Eats, first; Sydni Lauer, The Duck, second; Michael Martorano, Michaelsaurus, third.

Mayor’s Choice award: Logan Barrow, Delta Raptor and Morgan Barrow, Blue.

Race winners

6 and younger: Mieke Schultz, first; Michael Martorano, second.

7 and 8: Ty Lauer, first; Carson Conway, second.

9 and 10: Heat 1: Canyon Lenon, first; Logan Barrow, second. Heat 2: Makenzie Martorano, first; Sammy Schultz, second.

11 and 12: Mikayla Martorano, first; Kennedy Greene, second.

13 and older: Morgan Barrow, first; Dillon Viera, (lifeguard entry), second.

Titanic award (for fastest-sinking ship): Hannah Angell, Jurassic Roar.