Creative Watercrafts

18th annual cardboard boat races
Most original boat: Mikayla Martorano, Hatchling, first; Canyon Lenon, HMS Raptor, second; Carson Conway, Jurassic Jeep, third.
Best movie depiction: Taylor Reeves, Smoky the Great, first; Drew Huysentryut, The Volcano, second; Makenzie Martorano, Jurassic Park, third.
Funniest boat: Julian Moody, Mosesaurus Eats, first; Sydni Lauer, The Duck, second; Michael Martorano, Michaelsaurus, third.
Mayor’s Choice award: Logan Barrow, Delta Raptor and Morgan Barrow, Blue.
Race winners
6 and younger: Mieke Schultz, first; Michael Martorano, second.
7 and 8: Ty Lauer, first; Carson Conway, second.
9 and 10: Heat 1: Canyon Lenon, first; Logan Barrow, second. Heat 2: Makenzie Martorano, first; Sammy Schultz, second.
11 and 12: Mikayla Martorano, first; Kennedy Greene, second.
13 and older: Morgan Barrow, first; Dillon Viera, (lifeguard entry), second.
Titanic award (for fastest-sinking ship): Hannah Angell, Jurassic Roar.