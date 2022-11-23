Community Christmas meal planned

Join your friends and neighbors on Christmas Day for a community celebration with a meal prepared by hands inspired by love of our community.

The gathering, scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 25 in the city’s Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St., provides a meal for any who might be by themselves on this day or just want to join others to eat and celebrate the holiday. There is no requirement to bring anything but you.

A group of Boulder City residents will be providing the food.

If you’d like to join this celebration, email Rose Ann Miele at roseannrab@hotmail.com or Scott Dam at scott.dam@comcast.net and let us know if you will be attending, donating toward this event, or helping serve.

Those without email can call 702-339-9082 any day of the week between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

“Don’t be shy about responding. This is your invitation to enjoy a meal, cook or volunteer for the celebration, or donate toward the cheer of each other,” Miele said.