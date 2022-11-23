42°F
Community

Community Christmas meal planned

By Rose Ann Miele Special to the Boulder City Review
November 23, 2022 - 3:19 pm
 
(Getty Images) A free community Christmas dinner will be held from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 25 in the city’s Multiuse Building. All are welcome to attend. Servers and donations are also welcome.

Join your friends and neighbors on Christmas Day for a community celebration with a meal prepared by hands inspired by love of our community.

The gathering, scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 25 in the city’s Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St., provides a meal for any who might be by themselves on this day or just want to join others to eat and celebrate the holiday. There is no requirement to bring anything but you.

A group of Boulder City residents will be providing the food.

If you’d like to join this celebration, email Rose Ann Miele at roseannrab@hotmail.com or Scott Dam at scott.dam@comcast.net and let us know if you will be attending, donating toward this event, or helping serve.

Those without email can call 702-339-9082 any day of the week between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

“Don’t be shy about responding. This is your invitation to enjoy a meal, cook or volunteer for the celebration, or donate toward the cheer of each other,” Miele said.

Seen on Scene: At Pancakes and Pajamas
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Pat Benke shows some of the toys that were donated Saturday during the Pancakes and Pajamas event at the Boulder City Elks Lodge to benefit the Angel Tree. Visit bouldercityreview.com for more photos.

Playwright brings veterans ‘Back in the World’
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Recently, veteran and playwright Loren Marsters penned a script entitled “Back in the World.” Vietnam veterans in particular, and some veterans of other wars, often referred to returning home as going “back to the world,” words reflective of combat life that was considered living in an alternative civilization.

Dave Maxwell
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Story of Old Charlie tells of justice
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Long ago in the early days of Nevada around Carson City and Virginia City, the story of an old Paiute Indian woman was unfolding. She was always seen walking alone and almost never in the company of someone else.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Meals on Wheels Coordinator Regina Garcia and Volunteer Coor ...
Food drive to aid seniors
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The Senior Center of Boulder City is accepting donations during the month of November for its first canned food drive.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) Flowers from one of the bells shrubs can be found on a tour of the ...
Get landscape questions answered on gardens tours
By Bob Morris Gardening

Join the master gardener docents for guided tours of the beautiful and interesting University of Nevada, Reno Extension gardens (8050 Paradise Road at the corner of Windmill Lane) as well as its interior courtyard. There are lots of different plants to look and learn about. Learn which plants performed the best and why. Learn which plants use the least amount of water and, finally, where you can get them.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Santa's Electric Night Parade returns Dec. 3 for its 31st year ...
Entries sought for Christmas parade
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Santa’s Electric Night Parade is back this year, and is now accepting applications for those wishing to participate in the holiday tradition.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Figuring out the proper method to cook a Thanksgiving turkey can b ...
Turkey cooking gobbledygook simplified
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The aroma of a roasting turkey filling our home is inextricably related to Thanksgiving. The association is so strong, this national holiday, officially declared by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, is informally called Turkey Day.