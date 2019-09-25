84°F
Community

Community Briefs, Sept. 26

By Boulder City Review
September 25, 2019 - 3:15 pm
 

See Spot Run to hold bake sale Friday

See Spot Run, which operates the dog park inside Veterans’ Memorial Park, will hold a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, in front of Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G.

A variety of treats for dogs and people will be available.

Library offers homework help session

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today, Sept. 26, in the community room. For those age 6 and older.

■ Youth cursive writing workshop, 3:30 p.m. today, Sept. 26, in the community room. For those in grades 3-5. Class size is limited; sign up in the youth department.

■ Movie, 5:30 p.m. today, Sept. 26, in the community room. “The Public” will be shown. It is rated PG-13.

■ Children’s cabinet, 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, in the boardroom. For children ages 3-5. Registration required.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the boardroom. For those from 24 months and younger and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those age 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, in the boardroom. For those ages 2-3 and their caregivers.

■ Homework help, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, in the community room. For those ages 5-18.

Note: The library will be closed Friday, Sept. 27, for staff development.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Garden club to learn about Green Our Planet

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Jessica Melendez will discuss “Green Our Planet’s Impact in Nevada” at about 7 p.m.

Jump Start Kitchen to share pasta recipe

Jump Start Kitchen, which offers monthly classes that teach people how to use slow cookers, will share a recipe for chicken pasta Alfredo at its October sessions.

Classes are scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St.

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are necessary. Those attending will leave with ingredients to re-create the recipe at home. Additionally, basic six-quart slow cookers are given to those who need them.

Classes will continue through May on the first Tuesday and Thursday of each month.

Reservations can be made by calling Karen at 702-277-1647.

Wine tasting event to benefit Honor Flight

Events to Remember will present Spirits of Hope, a charity wine-tasting event to benefit Honor Flight Southern Nevada, from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive.

The evening will include wine tasting, hor d’oeuvres and a silent auction. Tickets are $25 each.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://spiritsofhope1.eventbrite.com.

