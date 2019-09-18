82°F
Community

Community Briefs, Sept. 19

By Boulder City Review
September 18, 2019 - 2:46 pm
 

Early Boulder City topic of talk

Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum’s Third Thursday lecture series returns with a presentation by Andrew J. Dunar. It will begin at 6 tonight, Sept. 19, in the Segerblom Theatre inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

His talk is titled “Early Boulder City: The People and Decisions That Created a City in the Desert.”

Dunar is a historian and author. He is a professor emeritus at the University of Alabama in Huntsville where he taught American history and American foreign relations for 30 years.

He co-wrote “Building Hoover Dam: An Oral History of the Great Depression” with Dennis McBride, director of the Nevada State Museum, and is currently working on books about the history of Boulder City and one on former President Lyndon Johnson and the American space program.

In addition to speaking, he will conduct interviews for his book about Boulder City. Those interested in participating should call the museum at 702-294-1988 or email tianemariebcmha@gmail.com.

Boulder Dam Credit Union is sponsoring the series, “Undertold Stories of Southern Nevada.”

Firearms training for GOP women

Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly meeting today, Sept. 19, at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

Guest speaker will be Maggie Mordaunt, founder, owner and lead researcher for Homeland Personal Protection firearms training.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the luncheon will begin at 11:45.

For more information call 702-393-1228.

University Women set wine event

The American Association of University Women of Boulder City is hosting a Wine and Chocolate evening from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, on the patio of Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

The festivities will include wine, chocolate and smooth jazz.; there also will be a silent auction.

Tickets are $15 per person and include a souvenir Boulder Dam Hotel wine glass. They can be purchased at the door or prior to the event in the hotel lobby.

AAUW hosts the event each fall and spring to provide college scholarships for local women.

Film, story sessions at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has the following activities planned for the coming week:

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Sept. 19, in the community room. For those for age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Youth cursive writing workshop, 3:30 p.m. today, Sept. 19, in the community room. For those in grades 3-5. Class size is limited; sign up in the youth department.

■ Family bedtime story time, 7 p.m. today, Sept. 19, in the community room.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the boardroom. For those from age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Home school hangout, 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the community room.

■ Game-making coding club, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the community room. For those in grades 2-8. Registration required.

■ After-hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the community room. “Aladdin” will be shown.

■ Chips and salsa cooking, Saturday, Sept. 21, in the community room. For those age 16 and older. Register at the information desk.

■ Children’s Cabinet, 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the boardroom. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Registration required.

■ Game day, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the community room.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the boardroom. For those age 8 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the boardroom. For those 24 months old and younger and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those age 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, in the boardroom. For those ages 2-3 and their caregivers.

■ Homework help, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, in the community room. For those ages 5-18.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Knights of Pythias sets meetings

Knights of Pythias, Clark County Lodge No. 96, meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 1320 Wyoming St. New members are welcome.

The 150-year-old group raises funds for various charities.

For more information, call Marty Gold at 702-998-9407 or email to mgoldeet1@gmail.com.

Democrats to hold fall picnic

The Boulder City Democratic Club will hold its fall picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Frank Crowe Park, 537 Cherry St. at Nevada Way. The club will provide hot dogs, hamburgers and condiments, with the rest potluck from those attending.

For further information, contact the club at bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

