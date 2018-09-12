Community Briefs, Sept. 13

Library to host local author fair

Boulder City Library will host a fair featuring local authors from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.

Participants are expected to share their experiences regarding writing, illustrating, publishing and audio-narrating books, as well as working with an agent. They also will answer questions.

Among those expected to participate are Brad Appleby, who illustrated his goddaughter’s book; Jenny Ballif, who has written two “Science Mom” activity guides; Gayle Carlton, who has narrated a children’s bedtime book; Lynn Goya, who has co-authored travel guide books; Joyce Lewis, who wrote a personal narrative about her faith; Dale Napier, who has written fiction and nonfiction books; Amanda Skenandore, who recently debuted a historical fiction novel; and Angela Thompson Smith, who has written about her professional experiences.

Many of their works are featured in the library’s local author section.

Admission is free and authors are expected to have copies of their books available for purchase.

The fair will be held in the community room of the library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Retirees to hear about power of older voters

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. today, Sept. 13, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Guest speaker will be Barry Gold from AARP, who will speak on “The Power of the 50-Plus-Year-Old Voter.”

After the meeting, members will go to an area restaurant for a no-host lunch.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Democrats to hear from Susie Lee

Susie Lee, who is running to represent the 3rd Congressional District of Nevada in the House of Representatives, will be the guest speaker when the Boulder City Democratic Club meets at 6:30 tonight, Sept. 13. The meeting will be held at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

All are welcome.

Donors sought for community blood drive

A community blood drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. today, Sept. 13, in the gymnasium at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 916 Fifth St.

All donors will receive two admission tickets to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament to be held Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 at TPC Summerlin.

To schedule an appointment or receive more information, visit www.bloodhero.com and enter the code bouldercity or call Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.

Book, art clubs, story sessions on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has numerous activities planned for the coming week:

■ Best Dam Readers book club, 9 a.m. today, Sept. 13, in the community room. For those age 18 and older.

■ Little Books and Little Cooks, 1 p.m. today, Sept. 13, in the community room. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers. Class size is limited; advance registration in the youth department required.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday , Sept. 14, in the board room. For age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ After-hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, in the community room. “Book Club” will be shown. For those age 13 and older.

■ Building club, 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17, in the board room. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Art club, 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, in the board room.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, in the community room. For those in kindergarten through 12th grade.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 18, in the board room. For those age 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those age 12 and older.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, in the board room. For those age 13 and older.

■ Adulting 101: Grilled Cheese, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, in the community room. For those age 16 and older. Class size is limited. Register in advance at the information desk.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, in the board room. For children 2 and 3 years old.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, in the community room.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, in the board room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Republican women to gather for luncheon meeting

Members of the Boulder City Republican Women will gather for a luncheon meeting Thursday, Sept. 20, at Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Guest speakers will be Joan McCarthy, who will speak about Constitution booklets for students; Lynda Tache, political director for Marsy’s Law for Nevada; and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, who will speak about automatic voter registration.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the program will begin at 11:45.

Cost of the luncheon is $22. Reservations are required and must be made by today, Sept. 13. For reservations, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Lake Mead to host star party, ranger chats

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Ranger program, “Star Party: Chasing the Stars,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Boulder Beach amphitheater. Join rangers and the Las Vegas Astronomical Society to learn about the night sky and discuss celestial features. Telescope viewing of constellations and planets will be available from 7:30-10 p.m. Reservations requested.

■ Ranger chat, “The Mojave Desert: A Magical Land,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the desert and the flora and fauna that call it home.

■ Ranger chat, “Outdoor Fun: A Child’s Nature Perspective,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn the variety of ways children can learn about the recreation area and get in touch with nature.

■ National Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 22. Entrance fees will be waived, but fees for camping, lake use or use of concessions still apply.

■ Volunteer Cleanup, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 22. As part of National Public Lands Day rangers and volunteers will clean up an area of the park that was heavily visited this summer. Volunteers will receive a voucher to visit any federal public land free at a later date. For more information or to register, call Rhin Rowlands at 702-293-8711 or email LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

For additional information or to make reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Church sock hop set for Sept. 30

A sock hop is planned from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 30 at Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. It is sponsored by Boulder City United Methodist Church.

Entertainment will be provided by Willie Ray, a James Brown impersonator. Festivities also will include contests, door prizes and refreshments. Costumes from the 1950s are optional.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. They can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 and 28, in front of the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G, or from 9:45-11:15 a.m. Sundays at the Smith Building when the church meets.

Chocolate, wine fundraiser planned by University Women

The American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch, will hold its semiannual chocolate and wine-tasting fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, on the patio at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Souvenir glasses are $10 and serve as the ticket for the event.

Good News Club resumes weekly sessions

The Boulder City Good News Club for children, a ministry of Child Evangelism Fellowship, will resume weekly sessions Wednesday, Sept. 19. It meets from 2:50-4 p.m. at Mitchell Elementary School, 900 Avenue B.

Open to kindergarten through seventh-grade students, children learn Bible stories, play games and enjoy snacks.

Participants must have a signed registration form to attend.

The ministry was founded in 1937 and is featured in more than 155 countries.

For more information, call Bethany Baptist Church at 702-293-1912 or Marti Barth at 702-461-4323.

Nature, travel inspire artist’s work

Prints and jewelry inspired by nature and travel will be shown throughout September in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery. “Journeys” is the title of the exhibit showcasing works by Southern Nevada artist Linda Shaffer.

An award-winning artist, Shaffer works in a variety of mediums including acrylic paint, watercolor, mixed media, calligraphy, print-making and jewelry. She is a graduate of the Gemological Institute of America’s graduate jeweler program and a founder of the Fabulous Las Vegas Scribes Calligraphy Society.

Shaffer serves on the Boulder City Art Guild’s board of directors.

The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The gallery is inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.