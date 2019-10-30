Community Briefs, Oct. 31

Elks to hold monthly bingo game

Boulder City Elks lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway, will hold its monthly bingo session Monday, Nov. 4.

Hamburgers will be available starting at 4:30 p.m. Bingo cards will be sold at 5:30 p.m. and games will start at 6 p.m.

Garden club members to learn about permaculture

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Heather Rose Bartow will give a talk titled “What is permaculture and how can it positively impact the environment?” Her talk is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1596264420603762/.

AAUW to learn about animal control

The Boulder City branch of the American Association of University Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the museum meeting room at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Ann Inabnitt, supervisor of animal control at the Boulder City Animal Shelter, will speak.

A social session with snacks will precede Inabnitt’s talk and a business meeting.

Jump Start Kitchen meets Tuesday

Jump Start Kitchen, which teaches people how to use slow-cookers, will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St.

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are necessary. Those attending will leave with ingredients to re-create the lesson’s recipe at home. Additionally, basic 6-quart slow-cookers are given to those who need them.

Reservations can be made by calling Karen at 702-277-1647.

Candle-making session on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Halloween story time, 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. today, Oct. 31, in the community room. For those from birth to 10. Wear a costume to trick-or-treat at the library.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Homeschool hangout, 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in the community room.

■ Dungeons and Dragons club, 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in the boardroom. For those 12-18.

■ Movie, 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in the amphitheater. “Toy Story 4” will be shown. Bring a folding lawn chair or blanket and snacks.

■ Candle-making craft, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the community room. For those 16 and older. Registration and a $5 deposit is required.

■ Family storyteller, 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in the community room. For those 3-5 and their caregivers. Learn how to promote family literacy and school readiness.

■ Book upcycling craft hour, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in the community room. For those 10 and older. Turn old books into safes and tablet cases.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 24 months and their caregivers.

■ Little Books and Little Cooks, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the community room. For those 3-5. Class size is limited; register in the youth department.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the boardroom. For those 2-3 and their caregivers.

■ Homework help, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the community room. For those 5-18.

■ NaNoWriMo drop-in writing, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the boardroom. Celebrate National Novel Writing Month by writing with friends.

■ Floral arranging class, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the community room. Registration and a $5 craft fee is required.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Rangers to lead hike on Fisherman’s Trail

Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area will lead an easy 2-mile hike through granite hills and sand dunes to a beach in the park Saturday, Nov. 2. It will begin at 9 a.m. at Katherine Landing.

To get more information or make a reservation, call 702-293-8990.

Unique glass pieces on exhibit in gallery

Glass pieces created by artist Annalea DeFasio are being featured in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery in the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., throughout November.

DeFasio blends improvisation and craftsmanship in her works, which feature pieces of crystal and found objects such as seashells, old oil lamps and vintage perfume bottles. Her work builds on her years of creating stained-glass windows.

DeFasio will attend a reception in her honor from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

Tickets on sale for holiday trains

Friends of Nevada Southern Railway is now selling tickets for its annual holiday trains.

Santa trains will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 7-22. There will be six run each day. Tickets are $10 each.

An early-bird half-price sale is available through 11 p.m. today, Oct. 31, and is limited to eight tickets per person.

Pajama trains will depart the depot at 6 and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 29-Dec. 21 as well as on Dec. 22 and 23.

Tickets are $45 per seat at tables for four in the first class dining car; $35 per seat at tables for six in the table coach class, which is ADA accessible; and $30 per seat in two-person seats in the coach class.

Each ticket includes a visit with Santa Claus, storytelling and hot chocolate and cookies from Chilly Jilly’z. Passengers are encouraged to wear their pajamas on these trips.

A help line for the pajama train is available at 702-930-4761. For more information, visit http://www.nevadasouthern.com. To purchase tickets for the pajama train, visit http://bit.ly/2P8L2sz.

Rainbow Girls to honor local veterans

Boulder Assembly No. 8, International Order of Rainbow for Girls, invites girls between the ages of 11 and 20 to help as its decorates cupcakes for veterans in honor of Veterans Day. They will decorate cupcakes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St.

Additionally, the group will hold a family fun bingo night Saturday, Nov. 16, at the senior center. It will start at 5 p.m. The first bingo card will be priced at $5, with additional cards priced at $3. The Rainbow Girls will have refreshments available for purchase.

The group’s final activity for the month is a potluck and meeting to introduce Rainbow Girls to girls between the ages of 11 and 20. It will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Masonic Lodge, 901 Arizona St.