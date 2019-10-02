Community Briefs, Oct. 3

Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway, will hold its monthly bingo session Monday , Oct. 7, at the lodge. The evening will begin at 4:30 p.m. when hamburgers will be available for purchase.

(Rebecca Stoelinga) Rebecca Stoelinga, aka Super Stolie, will present a bilingual children’s musical show at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the amphitheater at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway, will hold its monthly bingo session Monday, Oct. 7, at the lodge. The evening will begin at 4:30 p.m. when hamburgers will be available for purchase.

Bingo cards will go on sale at 5:30 p.m. and play will begin at 6.

Library to host ‘Crafternoon,’ bilingual presentation

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has numerous activities planned for the coming week:

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Oct. 3, in the boardroom. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Youth cursive writing workshop, 3:30 p.m. today, Oct. 3, in the community room. For those in grades 3-5. Class size is limited; sign up in the youth department.

■ Family bedtime story time, 5:30 p.m. today, Oct. 3, in the boardroom.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in the boardroom. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Homeschool hangout, 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in the community room.

■ Dungeons and Dragons club, 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in the boardroom. For those age 12 and older.

■ After-hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in the community room. “Pokemon Detective Pikachu ” will be shown.

■ Saturday Crafternoon: bath bomb making, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the community room. For those age 12 and older.

■ Youth-guided eco craft: costume making, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in the community room. Work on your costume with recycled materials or bring in your own supplies.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the boardroom. For those age 24 months and younger and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those age 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the boardroom. For those ages 2 and 3 and their caregivers.

■ Super Stolie bilingual children’s musical presentation, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the amphitheater. Rebecca Stoelinga, aka Super Stolie, shares her passion for teaching children the Latin culture and Spanish language through interactive, bilingual music and nursery rhymes.

■ Homework help, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the community room. For those ages 5-18.

■ Mexican food contest, noon, Saturday, Oct. 12, in the community room. Participants will need to bring in two dozen servings of their dish and copies of the recipe to give out. Register at the information desk.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead to mark 55th birthday

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Ranger program, “International Observe the Moon Night,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the amphitheater at Katherine Landing at Lake Mohave. Join rangers and an NASA solar system ambassador to learn about the moon. Telescope viewing of the moon and planets will follow from 8-9 p.m. For more information call 928-754-1005, ext. 7101.

■ Las Vegas Triathlon, Saturday, Oct. 5. About 900 athletes are expected to participate in the event that will include a swim at Boulder Beach, bike ride along Lakeshore and Northshore roads and run on the River Mountains Loops trail. Visit https://www.bbsctri.com/lasvegastri for more information about the event.

■ Lake Mead birthday celebration, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Birthday cake will be served as the park marks its 55th birthday.

For more information about park events, call 702-293-8990.

Retirees to hear about train museum

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, will speak about expansion plans for the Nevada State Railroad museum.

For more information, contact Bernard Paolini at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Republican women to hear secretary of state

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske will be the guest speaker when the Boulder City Republican Women meet Thursday, Oct. 17, in the steakhouse at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:45. Cost is $23 per person.

Reservations must be made by noon Thursday, Oct. 10. For reservations, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Commissioner Gibson to speak at Democrat’s meeting

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson will speak at the October meeting of the Boulder City Democratic Club. It is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

All are welcome to attend. For more information contact bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

Lawson’s paintings on display

Georgia Lawson is the featured artist for October at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Her exhibit, “Feathers & Fur,” includes a selection of oil and watercolor paintings of “bright-eyed animals with real character.”

Lawson is a longtime member of the guild and has taught painting classes for many years.

A reception in her honor will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Visitors will be able to meet Lawson and ask her about her work. Refreshments will be served.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Wine-tasting event Oct. 25 will benefit Honor Flight

Events to Remember will present Spirits of Hope, a charity wine-tasting event to benefit Honor Flight Southern Nevada, from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive.

The evening will include wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres and silent auction.

Tickets are $25 each.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://spiritsofhope1.eventbrite.com.

Pumpkin patch to open Oct. 11

Boulder City United Methodist Church, in conjunction with St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, will present its fourth annual pumpkin patch. The patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily starting Oct. 11 at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St.

In addition to offering a variety of pumpkins and gourds for sale, there will be story times, bake sales and photo opportunities.

It will be open through Oct. 31.

Proceeds from the event benefit the churches.

AAUW offers scholarships

The Boulder City branch of the American Association of University Women is accepting applications for college scholarships for the 2020 spring semester. Scholarships are offered to women who live in Boulder City or Henderson and who have completed at least 15 credits.

In 2019, the branch awarded 13 scholarships totaling $10,500 to 10 students who attend Nevada State College or the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Applications, which are due Nov. 2, are available on the branch’s website, https://bouldercity-nv.aauw.net/scholarships/.

Money for the scholarships is raised through the branch’s annual home tour and wine and chocolate events.

Pooches sought for ‘Parade’

The spotlight will shine on Boulder City’s canine residents when the Pooch Parade returns Saturday, Nov. 16.

Scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St., the second annual event will include contests including best holiday outfit, pet-owner duo, most obedient and funniest. There is a $5 entry fee per category.

In addition there will be dog sport demonstrations, entertainment, raffle and vendors featuring items for pets.

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the event, which will benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City and See Spot Run dog park.

For more information, call 702-293-2034 or visit http://www.bcpoochparade.com.