Community Briefs, Oct. 17

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) The Boulder City Animal Shelter is home to many kittens in need of homes. These kittens have been spayed or neutered and vaccinated. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Republican women to hear secretary of state

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske will be the guest speaker when the Boulder City Republican Women meet today, Oct. 17, in the steakhouse at the Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. The cost is $23 per person. For more information, call 702-393-1228.

Library Friends to host book social

Boulder City Friends of the Library will hold a book social from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Milo’s Cellars, 538 Nevada Way.

A book social is an informal gathering of people who love books. Those attending are asked to bring their favorite book or book-related memory to share.

Information about the Boulder City Friends of the Library also will be shared.

Gallery to host reception for featured artist

A reception will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, for Georgia Lawson, who is is the featured artist for October at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

During the reception, those attending will be ableto meet with Lawson and ask her about her work. Refreshments will be served.

Her exhibit, “Feathers & Fur,” includes a selection of oil and watercolor paintings of “bright-eyed animals with real character.”

Lawson is a longtime member of the guild and has taught painting classes for many years.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit bouldercityartguild.com.

Commuity Club to learn about St. Jude’s

The Boulder City Community Club will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St. A potluck lunch is planned.

Guest speakers will be Christina Vela, executive director, and Brittany McCoy, development director, for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

Those who would like to attend are asked to contact Bev Parry, vice president, at 702-293-7623 for reservations.

Weather delays pumpkins’ arrival

Inclement weather has delayed delivery of the pumpkins for Boulder City United Methodist and St. Christopher’s Episcopal churches pumpkin patch.

It is anticipated that the pumpkins and gourds will arrived by the end of the week, a church representative said. After they are delivered, the patch is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St.

Proceeds from the event benefit the churches.

Game day, club sessions on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. today in the boardroom. For those ages 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Ace Your School Presentation with Google, 3 p.m. today in the community room. For those in grades 5-8. Learn how to use Google Slides to create presentations. Sign up in the youth department.

■ Family bedtime story time, 7 p.m. today in the community room.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the boardroom. For those ages 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Homeschool hangout, 1 p.m. Friday in the community room.

■ Dungeons and Dragons club, 3 p.m. Friday in the boardroom. For those 12 and older.

■ After-hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. “Men in Black: International” will be shown.

■ Mixed media painting class, 1 p.m. Saturday in the boardroom. Registration and a $10 craft fee are required. For those 12 and older.

■ Game day, 3:30 p.m. Monday in the community room.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the boardroom. For those 24 months and younger and their caregivers.

■ Little Books & Little Cooks, 1 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. For those ages 3-5. Class size is limited. Register in the youth department.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, in the boardroom. For those ages 2-3 and their caregivers.

■ Homework help, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. For those ages 5-18.

■ Wine glass painting, 2 p.m. Oct. 26 in the community room. For those 16 and older. Registration and a $5 deposit are required.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Pooches sought for parade

The spotlight will shine on Boulder City’s canine residents when the Pooch Parade returns Saturday, Nov. 16.

Scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St., the event will feature contests including best holiday outfit, pet-owner duo, most obedient and funniest. There is a $5 entry fee per category.

There will be dog sport demonstrations, entertainment, a raffle and vendors featuring items for pets.

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the event, which will benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City and See Spot Run dog park.

For more information, call 702-293-2034 or visit bcpoochparade.com.