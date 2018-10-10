Community Briefs, Oct. 11

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Tati Johnisee, a member of Boulder City United Methodist Church, shows off one of the swan gourds available at the church's pumpkin patch at the corner of Arizona and Utah streets. It is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31.

Methodist church brings back pumpkin patch for third year

Boulder City United Methodist Church is presenting its third annual pumpkin patch at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St., at the corner of Utah Street.

The patch will be open from noon until 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 31.

In addition to pumpkins, there will be story times and photo opportunities.

Democratic club to focus on issues, candidates

Members of the Boulder City Democratic Club will learn about ballot issues and candidates during upcoming meetings.

Ballot questions No. 1 and 6 will be the focus of speakers at the club’s meeting at 6:30 tonight, Oct. 11, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The club will host a candidates event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, in the Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St.

Retirees to learn about energy choice initiative

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. today, Oct. 11, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Ballot question No. 3, the energy choice initiative, will be the topic of guest speakers Bradley Mayer, who will speak in favor of the proposal, and Devlin Daneshforouz, who will speak against it.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or 702-294-0636.

Medicare changes topic for women’s support group

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Guest speaker will be Beth Walker from Trygg Huset Insurance Group, who will discuss changes in Medicare for 2019.

A light lunch will be served.

Brews, Choo-Choos to debut

Rotary Club of Boulder City will hold its first Brews and Choo-Choos from 4:30-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19. The evening event will feature an hourlong ride on the Nevada Southern Railway and beer tasting featuring libations from Boulder Dam Brewing Co.

The ride will be time to see the sunset over the Las Vegas Valley and take photographs. It will go to the new bridge over Interstate 11.

There also will be entertainment at the train depot, 600 Yucca St., and opportunity drawings for prizes such as staycations, helicopter ride, raft trip through Black Canyon and zip line adventure.

Tickets are $50 for first class and $25 for coach and can be purchase at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way.

Those attending must be 21 or older.

Republican women to hear about ballot question, candidates

The Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Oct. 18, at Railroad Pass Casino.

Guest speakers will be Judge Victor Miller and Rob Martin, candidates for the Boulder City justice of the peace position, Ryan Cherry, a consultant with SB Strategies who will speak in favor of the energy choice initiative, and Tracy Skenadore, Coalition to Defeat Question 3 spokesperson.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will begin at 11:45. Cost is $22 per person.

Reservations are required and must be made by noon today, Oct. 11. They can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

See Spot Run plans cleanup day, fundraiser

See Spot Run will hold a cleanup day Saturday, Oct. 13, at the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Volunteers will gather from 8-10 a.m. for a variety of light projects.

The nonprofit will hold a fundraising bake sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, in from of the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G.

A variety of treats for dogs and people will be available, with proceeds benefiting the dog park.

Fall Festival to benefit elementary schools

The eighth annual Fall Festival to benefit King and Mitchell Elementary schools will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Mitchell, 900 Avenue B.

There will be more than 20 game booths, pizza, popcorn and beverages. Tickets are 25 cents each. Games will cost one ticket and a pizza-beverage combination will cost four tickets.

Library to host club meetings, story sessions

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Best Dam Readers Book Club, 9 a.m. today, Oct. 11, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Building Club, 10 a.m. today, Oct. 11, in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Little Books and Little Cooks, 1 p.m. today, Oct. 11, in the community room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers; advance registration required.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ After-hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, in the community room. “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” will be shown.

■ STEAM Exploration Club, 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Family Halloween story time, 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, in the community room. Come in costume to trick-or-treat.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, in the board room. For those 13 and older.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old and their caregivers.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, in the community room.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, in the board room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead schedules hikes, cleanup events

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger hike, Friday, Oct. 12. Join a ranger for a midmorning hike to Liberty Bell Arch and a canyon rim view of the Colorado River. Reservations required.

■ Ranger hike, Saturday, Oct. 13. Join a ranger for a midmorning moderate hike along the Las Vegas Bluffs trail. Reservations required.

■ Boxcar cleanup, Saturday, Oct. 13. Volunteers are needed to help park rangers cleanup Boxcar Cove. Registration is limited to 25 people. For more information and to register, call 702-293-8711 or email LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

■ Nevada Bicycle Club, 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Around 50 bicyclists will ride along the River Mountain Loop Trail. Visit http:// nevadabicycleclub.com/events/2018-sikad-las-vegas for more information.

■ Ranger chat, “Public Lands: Southern Nevada Treasures,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the variety of public lands that surround the area.

■ WON bass fishing tournament, Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 15-17. About 450 anglers with 225 boats will participate in the tournament at Callville Bay Marina. For more information on this permitted event, visit http://www. wonbass.com.

■ 33 Hole Cleanup, Saturday, Oct. 20. Volunteers are needed to help park rangers cleanup the 33 Hole overlook. Registration is limited to 50 people. For more information and to register for the event, call 702-293-8711 or email LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

For additional information or to make reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Autumn garden festival planned

An autumn garden festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Boulder City Community Gardens on Railroad Avenue.

Sponsored by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the free festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include a variety of activities. There will be a plant sale, a seed exchange, a kickoff for the Boulder City Kids Garden Club, arts and crafts, and information about garden programs and gardening.

For more information, call 702-349-0506.

Pooch Parade to debut Nov. 3

Boulder City will be hold its inaugural Pooch Parade on Saturday, Nov. 3, in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

During the event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents can enter their dog in any of the eight competitions, including best holiday outfit, most patriotic, best trick, most obedient, funniest and best theme.

The event also will include dog sport demonstrations, vendors specializing in pet accessories, entertainment and a raffle.

Additional information is available at http://www. BCPoochParade.com or by calling the chamber office at 702-293-2034 or Linda at 702-558-3865, or emailing kassie@bouldercitychamber.com.

AAUW offers scholarships to local women

The American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch, is offering two $1,500 college scholarships for spring semester 2019. The scholarships are available to women who have completed at least 15 college credits and who live in either Boulder City or Henderson.

Applications are due Nov. 3 and are available at https:// bouldercity-nv.aauw.net/scholarships.