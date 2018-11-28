Community Briefs, Nov. 29

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Marci was brought to the shelter with her kittens and she is now ready for a new home. Marci is approximately 1 year old, spayed and vaccinated. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Library sets book club meeting, decor swap

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Mystery book club, 9 a.m. today, Nov. 29, in the community room.

■ Snack and chat, 7 p.m. today, Nov. 29, in the rotunda.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, in the boardroom. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Adulting 101: DIY Gifts, 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, in the community room. For those 16 and older. Class size is limited; register in advance at the information desk or by calling the library.

■ Holiday decor swap, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, in the boardroom. Swap out some of your gently used holiday decor for something new. Bring in items, no bigger than 2 feet wide by 2 feet tall, from 1-4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30.

■ Youth cursive writing workshop, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, in the community room. For those in grades 3-5. Class size is limited; advance registration required in the youth department.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, in the boardroom. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, in the boardroom. For children 2-3 years old and their caregivers.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, in the community room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

See Spot Run collecting pet supplies for those in need

See Spot Run, the nonprofit which operates the dog park inside Veterans’ Memorial Park, is collecting pet food and supplies for those in need. The items will be distributed through Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

From now through Dec. 22, donations of unopened and unexpired pet food can be placed inside the large black container at the dog park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. They will be picked up each night.

Cat litter also will be accepted.

P.E.O. to hold holiday bazaar Saturday

P.E.O., Chapter K, will have its 40th annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St.

In addition to the homemade items such as breads, cakes, cookies, fruit preserves and candied pecans, the group will introduce unique folding boxes and decorated wine bottles this year. Additionally, there will be a variety of crocheted and knitted items, quilted pieces, Christmas decorations and handcrafted jewelry.

The group also is presenting a raffle.

Weather permitting, coffee and light refreshments will be available on the patio, where a bargain table also will be situated.

Proceeds from the bazaar will benefit P.E.O.’s educational projects and local scholarships.

Rangers to serve s’mores at parade

Rangers from Lake Mead National Recreation Area will join the holiday festivities Saturday, Dec. 1, serving s’mores in front of the park’s headquarters, 601 Nevada Way, during Santa’s Electric Night Parade. The parade begins at 4:30 p.m.

For additional information, call 702-293-8990.

Toys for Tots accepted at train museum

The Nevada State Railroad Museum is once again serving as a collection point for the annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign.

Unwrapped toys for children can be dropped off at the shop on the west side of the museum, 601 Yucca St., on weekdays and on the depot platform on weekends. Toys will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 9.

MGM horticulture director to speak Wednesday

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Theodore Martin, director of horticulture for the MGM Grand, will speak on “The Mansion at MGM: A Hidden Horticultural Gem.”

All are welcome.

Republican women to install new officers

The Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Dec. 13, at the Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and the lunch will start at 11:45.

New officers will be installed during the luncheon, which will also be the club’s annual Christmas party.

Cost is $22 per person. Reservations are required and must be made by noon Thursday, Dec. 6. They can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Red Mountain Choir sets Christmas concert

Red Mountain Choir will present ‘“Twas the Night,” a Christmas choral concert, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7-8, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

Lisa Gillespie will conduct the ensemble, accompanied by Ashley Peel on piano, Francyl Gawryn on guitar, Spencer Pfeiffer on percussion, Tim Thomas on bass, Lindsay Somerhalder on flute, Benjamin Bell and Keokiana Wood on clarinets and Molly Murphy on violin and oboe. The Martha P. King Singers, conducted by LaNette Coker, also will be featured.

Adult tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way, or at the door. Children and students will be admitted for free.

Widow’s support group sets holiday party

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will hold a Christmas party at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Those attending are asked to bring a white elephant gift valued at no more than $5 for an exchange.

A light lunch will be served.

Pancake breakfast to benefit Angel Tree project

Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, will hold a pancake breakfast to benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s Angel Tree project from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

Pancakes, sausages and beverages are on the menu.

Admission is a unwrapped gift or cash donation.

Solar energy topic for Democratic club speaker

The Boulder City Democratic Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The guest speaker will be George Rhee, who will talk about solar energy in the area and its future.

All interested people are welcome.

Artists to mark holiday season with special exhibit

“Deck the Walls” is title of the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery exhibit for December. The all-member show features works celebrating the holiday season.

An opening reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.

The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. It also will be open from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 8 during the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s wine walk.

The gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.