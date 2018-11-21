Community Briefs, Nov. 22

Boulder City Animal Shelter Raymond is an adult neutered male who came to the shelter as a stray. Raymond is big, loving and acts a lot like a dog. Adoption applications are available at the Boulder City Animal Shelter.

Kitchen gadgets topic for library’s ‘Adulting’ class

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Building club, 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, in the boardroom. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Blood drive, noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, in the community room. For eligibility requirements, visit www.vitalant.org.

■ Youth cursive writing workshop, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, in the community room. For those in grades 3-5. Class size is limited; advance registration is required in the youth department.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, in the boardroom. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, in the boardroom. For those 13 and older.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Adulting 101: Cool kitchen gadgets, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, in the community room. Learn about gadgets you can add to your holiday wish list. Class size is limited. Register in advance at the information desk.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, in the boardroom. For children 2-3 years old and their caregivers.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, in the community room.

Note: The library will be closed today and Friday, Nov. 22 and 23, in observance of Thanksgiving and Family Day.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Park holding special events

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Turkey Trot, today. About 1,400 athletes are expected to race through the recreation area. To view the course map or for more information, visit www.bbscrun.com/lasvegasturkeytrot.

■ Holiday parade, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area headquarters, 601 Nevada Way. Join rangers and volunteers for s’mores during Santa’s Electric Night Parade.

For additional information or to make reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Boulder City Elks Club hosting Thanksgiving dinner

The Boulder City Elks Club will hold its annual Thanksgiving dinner for seniors in the community today, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

Donations will be accepted.

P.E.O. to hold bazaar Dec. 1

P.E.O., Chapter K, will have its 40th annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St.

In addition to the homemade items such as breads, cakes, cookies, fruit preserves and candied pecans, the group will introduce unique folding boxes and decorated wine bottles this year.

Additionally, there will be a variety of crocheted and knitted items, quilted pieces, Christmas decorations and handcrafted jewelry.

The group also is presenting a raffle.

Weather permitting, coffee and light refreshments will be available on the patio, where a bargain table also will be situated.

Proceeds from the bazaar will benefit P.E.O.’s educational projects and local scholarships.

Pancake breakfast to benefit Angel Tree project

The Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, will hold a pancake breakfast to benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s Angel Tree project from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

Pancakes, sausages and beverages are on the menu.

Admission is an unwrapped gift or cash donation.

Pajama Trains starting soon

The Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway will hold Pajama Train rides starting Dec. 6.

Each ride includes visits from Santa, storytelling, hot chocolate and cookies. The rides at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 6-7, Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 20-21. Tickets are $40 for first class, $30 for table coach class and $25 for coach class.

Santa trains will also be offered hourly from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22.

Tickets are available online at nevadasouthern.com or www.facebook.com/FriendsOfNevadaSouthernRailway.