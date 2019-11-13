Community Briefs, Nov. 14

Library to show film, sets story sessions

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Best Dam Readers Book club, 9 a.m. today, Nov. 14, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ STEAM Exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Nov. 14, in the community room. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Ace your school presentation with Google, 3 p.m. today, Nov. 14, in the community room. For those in grades 5 through 8.

■ Virtual reality lab, 4 p.m. today, Nov. 14, in the boardroom. For those 13 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Homeschool hangout, 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in the community room.

■ Dungeons and Dragons club, 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in the boardroom. For those 12-18.

■ After hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in the community room. “Yesterday” will be shown.

■ Holiday bread cooking class, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the community room. Registration required; sign up at the information desk. For those 16 and older.

■ Pentagogical Brass Band, 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the amphitheater.

■ Family storyteller, 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the community room. Learn how to promote family literacy and school readiness. For those 3-5 and their caregivers.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 24 months and their caregivers.

■ Little Books & Little Cooks, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the community room. For those 3-5. Class size is limited; register in the youth department.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the boardroom. For those 2-3 and their caregivers.

■ NaNoWriMo drop-in writing, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the boardroom. Celebration National Novel Writing Month by writing with friends.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the boardroom.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

UNLV professor to speak about historic preservation

UNLV professor Michael Green will speak at the Boulder City Democratic Club’s monthly meeting, scheduled for 6:30 tonight, Nov. 14, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. His talk is titled “Historic Preservation and You.”

For further information, contact bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

Rainbow Girls set family bingo event

Boulder Assembly No. 8, International Order of Rainbow for Girls, will hold a family fun bingo night Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St. It will start at 5 p.m. The first bingo card will be priced at $5, with additional cards priced at $3. The Rainbow Girls will have refreshments available for purchase.

The group also will hold a potluck and meeting to introduce the organization to girls between the ages of 11 and 20. It will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Masonic Lodge, 901 Arizona St.

Choir to present ‘Strokes of Genius’

The Red Mountain Choir will present “Strokes of Genius,” featuring songs written and recorded by artists who stormed the music world and left an indelible mark at home and abroad. It will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

Music by Elton John, Billy Joel, the Carpenters, the Mamas and the Papas and the Beatles will be showcased.

Lisa Gillespie will conduct the ensemble, with Ashley Peel at the piano. Musicians Adam Hallam, Francyl Gawryn and Tim Thomas will provide the rhythm section, and Jason Markel will play cello. Guest singer Nicole Harris of the Vegas City Opera will also perform.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way, or at the door. Children and students are free; children younger than 5 are not permitted.

Utility committee member to speak at meeting

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. today, Nov. 14, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive. The guest speaker will be George Rhee, a member of the city’s utility advisory committee.

For more information, contact Bernard Paolini at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Civil rights activist to address Republicans

The Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly luncheon meeting Thursday, Nov. 21, in the steakhouse at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. The guest speaker will be Niger Innis, a civil rights activist.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m.

Cost of the luncheon is $23. Reservations must be made by noon today, Nov. 14. They can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Tickets on sale for holiday trains

The Friends of Nevada Southern Railway is now selling tickets for its annual holiday trains.

Santa trains will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 7-22. There will be six runs each day. Tickets are $10 each.

Pajama trains will depart the depot at 6 and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 21, as well as on Dec. 22 and 23.

Tickets are $45 per seat at tables for four in the first-class dining car; $35 per seat at tables for six in the table coach class, which is ADA accessible; and $30 per seat in two-person seats in the coach class.

Each ticket includes a visit with Santa Claus, storytelling and hot chocolate and cookies from Chilly Jilly’z. Passengers are encouraged to wear their pajamas on these trips.

A help line for the pajama train is available at 702-930-4761. For more information, visit http://www.nevadasouthern.com. To purchase tickets for the pajama train, visit http://bit.ly/2P8L2sz

Hikes, cleanup event on tap at Lake Mead

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Ranger hike, Liberty Bell Arch, Saturday, Nov. 16. Join a ranger at 10 a.m. Mountain Standard Time for a 5.5-mile hike to Liberty Bell Arch and a Black Canyon rim view of the Colorado River. The hike is moderately strenuous.

■ Ranger hike: Owl Canyon, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Join a ranger on a moonless night on a moderate 2.2 mile round-trip hike through Owl Canyon. Reservations required.

■ Volunteer event: Jumbo Wash cleanup, Saturday, Nov. 23. Join park staff to remove vegetation and litter from the Jumbo Wash area. Registration is limited to 30 people. For more information or reservations, call 702-293-8714 or email lake_volunteer_coordinator@nps.gov.

For more information about park events or to make a reservation for the hike, call 702-293-8990.

St. Jude’s to host charity concert

“Rhythm of Hope,” a concert fundraiser to benefit St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, will be presented Sunday, Jan. 12, at Notoriety, 450 Fremont St., Las Vegas. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, a silent auction and entertainment featuring Clint Holmes, Reckless in Vegas and more.

The event is scheduled from 2-5 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for general admission, $75 for VIP with priority seating and $100 for VIP+ with an after party and priority seating.

For more information, contact Brittany McCoy at 702-294-7118 or email bmccoy@stjudesranch.org.