Community Briefs, May 30

Superheroes return to library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Teen movie, 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30, in the community room. “Bumblebee” will be shown.

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ After hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, in the community room. “On the Basis of Sex” will be shown. For those 13 and older.

■ Second annual Superhero Saturday/Comic Book Fair, 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1. To be held in the board room, community room and amphitheater, the event will offer lessons in cosplay, how to make props and more. Tonks and the Aurors will present a wizard rock concert at 7:30 p.m.

■ Children’s cabinet, 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, in the board room. For children 3-5 and their caregivers.

■ Drop-in coding, 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, in the board room.

■ Baby lap-sit storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, in the board room. For those from birth to 24 months and their caregivers.

■ Lego challenge, 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, in community room.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Toddler storytime, 10 a.m Wednesday, June 5, in the board room. For children 2 and 3 and their caregivers.

■ Game-making coding club, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the community room. For those in grades 2-8.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Elks to host bingo games, burger dinner

Boulder City Elks Lodge will hold its monthly bingo session Monday, June 3, at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

The evening will begin at 4:30 p.m. with hamburgers available for purchase. Bingo cards will go on sale at 5:30 p.m. and play will start at 6.

Handbell choir to present free concert

Harmony Handbells will present a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. “Ringing By the Book” will feature music inspired by stories, movies and musicals, including selections from the classics, jazz and Disney.

There is no admission, but a freewill offering will be taken.

Harmony Handbells is a community choir with 14 ringers from throughout the Las Vegas Valley. It is directed by Brad Hendricks.

Edible, medicinal plants topic for garden club

Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Sean Critchfield will be present a talk about “Edible, Medicinal and Utilitarian Plants of the Southwest.” Critchfield is a wilderness survival expert, a certified herbal medic, a wilderness first responder and a Nevada naturalist.

His talk will start at about 6:45 pm.

All are welcome; there is no cost to attend.

New cancer support group meets weekly

A new support group has formed for those with cancer.

Kathy “Joy” Huijbregts, recipient of the 2018 Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s Person of Courage award, is leading the group, which is sponsored by Boulder City United Methodist Church.

It meets weekly at 1o a.m. Fridays in the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

It will address people’s needs and concerns in a positive environment while exchanging research and resources. Additionally, there will be time for discussion and questions.

Huijbregts was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, shortly after moving to Boulder City, and continues traditional as well as natural treatments with eight health care providers. She will share her unconventional cancer journey, taking participants from their fear and shock diagnosis to experiencing cancer as a sacred journey of self-awareness and personal growth.

Huijbregts holds a master’s degree in education, curriculum and program development and is a licensed educator, researcher and public speaker.

Hoekenga’s art to be featured at gallery

A selection of works by Marion “Happy” Hoekenga will be featured throughout June in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Her exhibit will include watercolors, acrylic paintings, pen drawings and zinc plate etchings.

Hoekenga has lived in Nevada for more than 40 years, 14 in Northern Nevada before moving to Boulder City in 1987. She was born and raised near San Francisco and received a bachelor of arts degree in history with a minor in art history from the University of California, Santa Cruz. In 1999, she went back to college and obtained a bachelor’s degree in studio art with an emphasis on etching from UNLV.

She began making pen and ink drawings when she and her husband were cattle ranching near Eureka, Nevada, and she couldn’t find any postcards of the area to send home.

Today, Hoekenga said she enjoys painting ranches of Northern Nevada and the low deserts of Southern Nevada. She is an active member of the Boulder City Art Guild.

Members of the public are invited to meet Hoekenga during a reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in the gallery.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.