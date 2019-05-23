Community Briefs, May 23

Cancer support group forming

A support group is being formed for those with cancer.

Kathy “Joy” Huijbregts, recipient of the 2018 Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s Person of Courage award, is leading the support group, which is sponsored by Boulder City United Methodist Church.

The first meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

It will meet weekly and address people’s needs and concerns in a positive environment while exchanging research and resources. Additionally, there will be time for discussion and questions.

Huijbregts was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, shortly after moving to Boulder City, and continues traditional as well as natural treatments with eight health care providers. She will share her unconventional cancer journey taking participants from their fear and shock diagnosis to experiencing cancer as a sacred journey of self-awareness and personal growth.

Huijbregts holds a master’s degree in education, curriculum and program development and is a licensed educator, researcher and public speaker.

Summer reading program begins

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Mystery book club, 9 a.m. today, May 23, in the community room. For those 18 older.

■ Library budget hearing for fiscal year 2018-19, 7 p.m. today, May 23, in the board room. The board of trustees meeting will follow.

■ Summer reading program kickoff, 10 and 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, in the community room. Chuck Meyer from the Southern Nevada Water Authority will bring live native animals from the Southern Nevada.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Family movie, 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, in the community room. “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” will be shown.

Note: The library will be closed Sunday and Monday, May 26 and 27.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

BC’s Got Talent returns

Boulder City History & Arts Foundation will present the 10th annual BC’s Got Talent show at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in the amphitheater at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

There will be 30 acts including singers, dancers, pianists and a ventriloquist. Justin Keogh is serving as master of ceremonies.

Admission is free, and popcorn, soft drinks and water will be available at no cost.

A drawing is also planned.

For more information, call Ray Turner at 702-461-6842.

Knights of Pythias to meet

Knights of Pythias, Clark County Lodge No. 96, meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 1320 Wyoming St. New members are welcome.

The 150-year-old group raises funds for various causes.

For more information, call Marty Gold at 702-998-9407 or email mgoldeet1@gmail.com.