Community Briefs, May 10

Boulder City Animal Shelter Boulder City Animal Shelter is kitten central. If you are interested in adopting, please stop by the shelter and fill out an adoption application.

Retired public employees to learn about career center

Members of the Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will gather for their monthly meeting at 11 a.m. today, May 10, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive. The guest speaker will be a representative of the One Stop Career Center at the Boulder City Library.

After the meeting, members will gather for a no-host lunch.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Preschool hosting event for moms

Little Lambs childcare and preschool at Christ Lutheran Church is hosting Moms and Muffins from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 12.

It invites mom and their families to join them for free muffins, coffee, juice and prize drawings.

The church is at 1401 Fifth St.

See Spot Run to host work day

See Spot Run will hold a work day from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

All volunteers are welcome.

Guild to showcase art on silk

Featured in the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery throughout May is Diane Ricks’ work, “Offerings in Silk.”

Ricks paints in acrylics and watercolors on silk, as well as on paper and canvas, with some remaining as works of art and others being transformed into gowns. She will show her silk paintings with a unique blend of applique and stitching.

Ricks, who moved to Boulder City from California about a year ago, was a fashion designer and costume maker. After learning about painting and dyeing her own fabric, she began teaching her techniques across the nation. Her wearable art garments have been in shows and galleries throughout the United States and abroad.

A reception in Ricks’ honor will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 12. Light refreshments will be served, and all are welcome to attend.

Her work will be on display throughout the month. The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com

Foundation will discuss city’s historic properties Monday

The Boulder City History & Arts Foundation will hold its next monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 14, at the Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St. in Broadbent Park behind the pool and racquetball complex.

There will be a discussion about historic properties in the city, how to communicate with other groups supporting the arts and a review of the group’s bylaws.

For additional information, contact Ray Turner at 702-461-6842 or email at rayturnertile@aol.com.

Library to hold planter craft project

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Book to planter craft, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 12, in the boardroom. Advance registration and a $5 deposit are required.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, in the boardroom. For those 12-18.

■ Library budget hearing, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 17. For fiscal 2018-2019. The board of trustees meeting follows.

Call 702-293-1281 for details.

Women’s support group to meet

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, in the community room at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

This will be the group’s final meeting until Sept. 8, when it will begin its fifth year.

For more information, contact Fran Jordan at 702-371-5932.

Lobster dinner to raise funds for Methodist church

Boulder City United Methodist Church will hold its third annual Loaves & Lobster fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 12.

A dinner featuring lobsters flown in live from Maine will be the evening’s highlight. There also will be a silent auction.

All proceeds are used to support the ministries of the church in Boulder City, as well as around the world. Among the organizations the church supports are Emergency Aid of Boulder City, Lend A Hand of Boulder City and Family Promise. It also supports PFLAG and participates in Nevadans for the Common Good.

Tickets, at $50 each, can be purchased by calling 702-308-8409.

Additional information can be found at www.bouldercityumc.org.

Rangers to promote safe boating

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger chat, “Water Safety and You,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Rangers will demonstrate proper life jacket use and share tips to help you be safer while out on the lake.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Community blood drive scheduled

A community blood drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, May 17, in the gymnasium at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Fifth St.

All donors will receive Hero Reward points from United Blood Services, which can been redeemed for gifts. Additionally, each donation includes a free cholesterol test.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodhero.com and enter the code bouldercity or contact Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.

Republicans to host attorney general candidate

Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly luncheon meeting Thursday, May 17, at Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. The guest speaker will be Craig Mueller, a candidate for attorney general.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., and the meeting will start at 11:45 a.m.

Cost is $21 per person. Reservations are required and must be made by noon today, May 10. For reservations, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Son of Norway to celebration Constitution Day

The Vegas Viking and Desert Troll Sons of Norway lodges will celebrate Norwegian Constitution Day on Thursday, May 17, in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

The free festivities will begin at 5 p.m., with dinner being served starting at 5:30 p.m. On the menu will be a Norwegian-style smoked sausage wrapped in lefse, a potato bread. Additionally there will be baked beans and coleslaw, with dessert consisting of homemade Scandinavian heart-shaped waffles and krumkakes along with lingonberry juice. Ice cream also will be available.

New this year will be the addition of Norwegian and American beers, which will be available for purchase.

A Taste of Norway table will provide the opportunity to sample Norwegian fishes, cheeses, crisp bread and fresh rosettes.

Donations for the food will be accepted.

There will be a full-size Viking ship along with Scandinavian music played by DJ Marcela Fastow.

The guest of honor will be Barbara Cegavske, Nevada’s secretary of state.

Other activities will include a bounce house, a Viking battle, lawn games and a raffle. A 7 p.m. there will be a Norwegian-style flag parade complete with classic cars and costumed marchers.