Community Briefs, March 22

Story sessions, club meetings on tap at library this week

Boulder City Animal Shelter Rosie was abandoned at the shelter and is in need of a forever home. Rosie is 9 years old, housebroken, spayed and vaccinated. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Story sessions, club meetings on tap at library this week

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today, March 22, in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Getting ready for kindergarten workshop, 6:30 p.m. today, March 22, in the community room.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, March 23, in the boardroom. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Anime club, 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 23, in the community room. For those in junior high grades.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 27, in the boardroom. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, in the boardroom. For children younger than 36 months.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, in the boardroom. For those 12-18.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, in the community room. For all ages.

■ Library board of trustees, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, in the boardroom.

Call 702-293-1281 for information.

Energy, women’s history topics of Lake Mead ranger programs

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger program, “The Power of Energy,” 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the ever-changing energy needs and impacts of energy generation in the Southwest, as well as current Bureau of Reclamation information about the Lake Mead water level.

■ Ranger chat, “Women in History,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the role women have played in the history of the U.S. through their career choices, and those who influence Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Participants needed for ArtFest

Artists and food vendors are being sought for the Boulder City Art Guild’s 33rd annual Spring ArtFest, which will be held April 21 and 22 at Bicentennial Park in downtown Boulder City.

More than 100 artists who work in a variety of media will be showcased at the juried art show.

Those interested in exhibiting at the show must complete an application by April 1.

This year, the guild is collaborating with volunteers from the Nevada Veterans Assistance League and the Nevada State Veterans Home to provide entertainment, which will include performances by the Nevada Old Time Fiddlers, local high school bands and other ensembles.

The show also will feature a fine arts raffle to benefit the guild’s scholarship fund.

For more information or an application, contact show director Diana Meyer at 702-280-3985.

High school movie awards tonight

Superheroes and comic books will serve as the theme for the 2018 Boulder City Movie Awards ceremony featuring films and music videos by students at Boulder City High School. The sixth annual awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. today in the new theater on campus, 1101 Fifth St.

This will be the first event in the theater.

There is no cost to attend.

Lunchtime yoga class offered

Boulder City United Methodist Church is sponsoring a lunchtime yoga class at noon Mondays at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

The one-hour class is designed for everyone, offering a gentle method to balance and unite mind, body and spirit. It is designed to help participants strengthen and tone muscles while teaching relaxation in a fun environment.

Participation in the class is by donation, with all donations going to Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

A limited number of yoga mats will be available.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandy Johnson at 702-293-7240.

PEO, Chapter K, will hold annual yard sale fundraiser in April

P.E.O., Chapter K, will hold its annual yard sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 6 and 7, at 807 Los Tavis Way.

The sale raises money for the philanthropic organization’s projects and scholarships.

See Spot Run plans Bow Wow Bingo event

See Spot Run is now selling tickets for its second annual Bow Wow Bingo fundraiser, which will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway. The evening’s festivities will include dinner and six games of bingo, along with a raffle.

Tickets are $35 each or $60 for a couple. Those who bring in a pet food donation for Emergency Aid of Boulder City will receive an extra bingo card.

Tickets are available at Chilly Jilly’z and outside the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. For more information, call 702-539-7526.