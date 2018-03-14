Community Briefs, March 15

Boulder City Animal Shelter Lovey is a young, spayed female Tabby cat who loves the company of people. Lovey does not tolerate living with other animals so she needs to be the only pet in the home. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Red Mountain’s concert to benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City

Red Mountain Choir will present a benefit concert Friday and Saturday, March 16 and 17, to help Emergency Aid of Boulder City. “Sunrise, Sunset” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

Tickets are $10 for adults; students and children will be admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way, or at the door.

All proceeds will be donated to Emergency Aid.

St. Christopher’s to debut ‘soups, sweets’ sale this Saturday

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church will hold its inaugural Soups & Sweets sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at the church’s social hall, 812 Arizona St. A variety of homemade soups and home-baked goods will be sold.

Congressional candidates to speak at women’s luncheon

Republican candidates seeking the District 3 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives will speak at today’s March 15 luncheon meeting of the Boulder City Republican Women. Those expected to speak include Scott Hammond, David McKeon, Michelle Mortensen and Victoria Seaman.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 11:45 a.m.. It will be held in the banquet room of the Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

For reservations, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

See Spot Run sets annual meeting

See Spot Run will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. All interested people are welcome to attend.

The group also is now selling tickets for its second annual Bow Wow Bingo fundraiser, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. April 21 at Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway. The evening’s festivities will include dinner and six games of bingo, along with a raffle.

Tickets are $35 each or $60 for a couple. Those who bring in a pet food donation for Emergency Aid of Boulder City will receive an extra bingo card.

Tickets are available at Chilly Jilly’z and outside the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. For more information, call 702-539-7526.

Guild seeks additional participants for ArtFest

Artists and food vendors are being sought for Boulder City Art Guild’s 33rd annual Spring ArtFest, which will be held April 21-22 at Bicentennial Park in downtown Boulder City.

More than 100 artists who work in a variety of mediums will be showcased at the juried art show.

Those interested in exhibiting at the show must complete an application by April 1.

This year, the guild is collaborating with volunteers from the Nevada Veterans Assistance League and Nevada State Veterans Home to provide entertainment, which will include performances by the Nevada Old Time Fiddlers, local high school bands and other ensembles.

The show also will feature a fine arts raffle to benefit the guild’s scholarship fund.

Admission and parking for the event are free.

For more information or an application, contact Diana Meyer, show director, at 702-280-3985.

Library to introduce new services, host story sessions

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

n STEAM exploration club, 1 a.m. today, March 15, in the board room. For those birth to 5 and their caregivers.

n Childcare providers workshop, 6:30 p.m. today, March 15, in the community room. The session will teach participants how to prepare children for kindergarten and will count for those renewing their licenses.

n Drop in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, March 16, in the board room. For those birth to 5 and their caregivers.

n Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 16, in the community room. “Thor: Ragnarok” will be shown.

n Introduction to Ancestry and Hoopla, 6 p.m. Monday, March 19. Learn about new services offered by the library.

n Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 20, in the board room. For those birth to 24 months old and their caregivers.

n Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

n Book club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

n Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 21, in the board room. For children younger than 36 months.

n Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, in the board room. For those 12-18.

n Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, in the community room. For all ages.

n Library board of trustees, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, in the board room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details.

Lake Mead rangers to lead hike

Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area will lead a hike to Liberty Bell Arch on Sunday.

The 5-mile hike in Arizona passes a World War II-era mine before reaching the natural arch and Colorado River overlook. For details and reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Also planned are:

n Ranger chat, “Public Lands: Treasures of Southern Nevada,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 17 and 18, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the variety of public lands that surround the area.

n St. Patrick’s Day run, Saturday, March 17. More than 1,000 athletes are expected to participate in the half marathon, which will take runners on the Historic Railroad Trail.

Townsend’s work in guild’s art gallery

A reception honoring artist Julie Townsend will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 17, inside the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Townsend’s work is being featured throughout March in the gallery in an exhibit entitled “I Dare You Not to Smile.”

Townsend works in acrylic paints, but says drawing is her first love. She said she finds the contrast between the black of the ink and the white of the paper satisfying. Sometimes she adds a touch of color to her drawings with colored pencils.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

March craft show to aid veterans

The March Madness craft and gift show will be held Saturday and Sunday, March 17 and 18, at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Admission is free.

The show is expected to feature about 40 vendors showcasing a variety of items such as home decor, jewelry, beauty products and food items.

Proceeds from the event benefit Wounded Women Warriors.

For more information, call 702-771-9917.

Lunchtime yoga class to benefit Emergency Aid

Boulder City United Methodist Church is sponsoring a new lunchtime yoga class at noon Mondays at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

The one-hour class is designed for everyone, offering a gentle method to balance and unite mind, body and spirit. It is designed to help participants strengthen and tone muscles while teaching relaxation in a fun environment.

Kathleen Wall of Healing Hands by Kathleen will lead the sessions. Wall has more than 30 years of experience.

Participation in the class is by donation, with all donations going to Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

A limited number of yoga mats will be available.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandy Johnson at 702-293-7240.

Alzheimer’s support group to meet at veterans home

The Nevada State Veterans Home is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association Southern Nevada Region to offer a support group to the public to share information, experiences and problem solving through peer interaction. The group will meet at 1 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in the chapel of the home, 100 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Additionally, classes to provide education to increase awareness and knowledge about Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia will be offered at 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the home’s chapel.

Coming topics include: “Know the 10 Signs” on April 5; “The Basics” on May 3; “Legal and Financial Planning: on June 7; “Understanding and Responding to Dementia – Related Behaviors” on July 5; “Effective Communication Strategies” on Aug. 2; “Dementia Conversations: on Sept. 6; “Living with Alzheimer’s: For Care Partners, Early Stage” on Oct. 4; “Living with Alzheimer’s: For Care Partners, Middle Stage” on Nov. 1; and “Living with Alzheimer’s: For Care Partners, Late Stage: on Dec. 6.

For more information, contact Azaria Williams with the Alzheimer’s Association at 702-248-2770 or azwilliams@alz.org.

Wine, shoe event to benefit St. Jude’s Ranch

Tickets are now on sale for Wine, Women & Shoes, a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. April 5, at Green Valley Ranch, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson.

The festivities offer guests a chance to purchase designer shoes while sampling wines and appetizers. There also will be a Best in Shoe contest and fashion show.

Tickets are $95 general, $150 VIP and $2,000 for a VIP table for 12.

To purchase tickets, visit https://stjudesranch.org/events/wine-women-shoes.