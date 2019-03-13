Community Briefs, March 14

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) In honor of March's Women's History Month observance, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Silver State Chapter, have created a display showcasing Ida Browder in the rotunda at Boulder City Library. Browder received permission from the federal government to open a diner to feed those helping build the Hoover Dam. She also operated an informal bank for them and help persuade the Library of Congress to donate 3,000 books to create the city's first library. She was the first woman voted onto the city's school board and helped organized the American Legion auxiliary and Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

Retired Public Employees to meet

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. today, March 14, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

A representative from Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will be the guest speaker.

Members will go to a local restaurant for a no-host lunch after the meeting.

For more information, contact Bernard Paolini at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

See Spot Run to hold cleanup day

See Spot Run is seeking volunteers to assist with a cleanup day at the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. It will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 16.

A variety of light projects are planned.

The nonprofit organization will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. All interested people are welcome.

Republican Women to hear chamber executive

Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, will be the guest speaker when the Boulder City Republican Women’s Club meets for lunch Thursday, March 21, at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. The session will begin at 11 a.m.; lunch will be served at 11:45.

Cost is $23 per person. Reservations must be made by noon today, March 14. They can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Candidates to speak at Democrats’ meeting

Boulder City Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting at 6 tonight, March 14, in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The club has invited some of the candidates running for mayor and City Council to speak.

For additional information, call 702-530-6604.

Book club, story sessions on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Best Dam Readers Book club, 9 a.m. today, March 14, in the community room. For those age 18 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, in the board room. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Home buyers class with Gold Star Financial, noon Saturday, March 16, in the board room. Learn what you need to become a homeowner.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, in the board room. For those age 8 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, in the board room. For those age 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Virtual reality lab, 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, in the board room. For those age 13 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, in the board room. For children 2 to 3 years old.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, in the board room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to lead hikes

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ St. Patrick’s Day half marathon, Saturday, March 16. Around 700 runners are expected to participate in the race that includes a half marathon, 12K, 5K and 1-mile runs along a portion of the Historic Railroad Trail.

■ Ranger chat, “Wildflower Walk,” 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the blooms that bring color to the Mojave Desert as spring approaches.

■ Ranger hike, Majestic Canyon, Saturday, March 23. This 3-mile hike will travel past vertical cliffs while going through colorful winding washes. Dogs are not permitted. Reservations are required.

■ Ranger hike, Bowl of Fire, Saturday, March 30. This moderate to strenuous guided hike will pass a variety of Aztec sandstone formations. Dogs are not permitted. Reservations are required.

For additional information or to make reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Third Thursday returns to Dam Museum

Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum’s Third Thursday lecture series returns with a presentation by Kay Moore about “Bold Women of Southern Nevada.” It will begin at 6 p.m. March 21 in Segerblom Theatre inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Boulder Dam Credit Union is sponsoring the series, “Undertold Stories of Southern Nevada,” which will continue with programs in April, May, June, September and October.

High schoolers to present Norwegian folk dance recital

The area Sons of Norway lodges are hosting a Norwegian folk dance recital at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, in the outdoor amphitheater at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers will present a one-hour show. The troupe from Stoughton, Wisconsin, has been touring the United States for 66 years in a program that is simultaneously a commemoration of the Norwegian-American folk-dance tradition and a travel adventure for the hardworking students.

In addition to the public performance, the dancer will present a show for nearly 100 third-graders at King Elementary School.

Admission is free but donations will be appreciated.

For more information, contact Dave Nelson 702-415-4764.

Photos of area landscape to be shown

A collection of photographs will be showcased by Boulder City Art Guild in its gallery throughout March.

New guild member Angele Florisi will share her photographs in “Through My Lens.”

A resident of Kingman, Arizona, and charter member of the Kingman Center for the Arts, Florisi has more than 20 years of experience as a graphic designer and certified Apple computer technician, which influence her photography. Her images include landscapes and modern architecture.

She said her passion is photographing the rugged landscapes, ancient ruins and ghost towns of the American Southwest.

The gallery is inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.